Farrah Abraham & Daughter Sophia Twin In Matching Lime Green Jackets & Protective Face Gear

MEGA
Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia step out with Boo and Cupcake all wearing matching fluorescent green MOSHIQA luxury pet fashion. 17 Apr 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA649117_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham steps out in matching Reinders tie dye tracksuits with her daughter Sophia as the couple also wear protective gear in Los Angeles. 12 Apr 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA645948_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham sports a make-up free look as she is spotted with her new boyfriend Daniel Ishag after their extravagant vacation in Mexico. They are seen holding hands as they arrive for a dinner date with another couple at Zinque restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Farrah Abraham, Daniel Ishag BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia were spotted out in yet another outrageous pair of looks!

Another day, another memorable outing for Farrah Abraham, 28, and her daughter Sophia, 11. The reality television superstars took a colorful spin while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, April 17, where the two were seen wearing matching lime green jackets and what looked to be camo-inspired face masks. They differentiated from each other in another department where Farrah opted to wear a pair of skintight leather pants while Sophia looked comfy in her pink and grey sweats. Both decided to sport flats as they made their way through La La Land with their two adorable pooches Boo and Cupcake who also came equipped with their own unique style!

The mother/daughter duo have been spotted out a bunch of times amid millions of people staying home in self-quarantine. They always have face masks on regardless and have even made them trendy with the amazing fashion choices that they deck themselves out in. Farrah & Sophia channeled the viral Netflix documentary series Tiger King by wearing leopard-print themed face masks earlier this month. “Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion @booandcupcake is my Cat today #king,” she captioned an Instagram video of them in their attire. 

They were later seen out on Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 12, with their white Pomeranian Cupcake whose white fur was colored purple and pink everywhere but its precious face. Once again they went all matchy matchy in a pair of tie dye inspired outfits, blue gloves and outrageous sneakers. Farrah got into the holiday spirit by wearing a big pair of bunny ears as she held onto her pup.

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia out in Los Angeles. Credit: MEGA
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia wear matching jackets. Credit: MEGA

Sophia’s been amping up her fashion game while also taking a page out her mom’s book. The pre-teen dropped her first single and music video for the track, “Bestie Best Friend” at the end of February. The clip has netted over 100,000 clicks so far on YouTube.