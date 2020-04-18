Farrah Abraham & Daughter Sophia Twin In Matching Lime Green Jackets & Protective Face Gear

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia were spotted out in yet another outrageous pair of looks!

Another day, another memorable outing for Farrah Abraham, 28, and her daughter Sophia, 11. The reality television superstars took a colorful spin while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, April 17, where the two were seen wearing matching lime green jackets and what looked to be camo-inspired face masks. They differentiated from each other in another department where Farrah opted to wear a pair of skintight leather pants while Sophia looked comfy in her pink and grey sweats. Both decided to sport flats as they made their way through La La Land with their two adorable pooches Boo and Cupcake who also came equipped with their own unique style!

The mother/daughter duo have been spotted out a bunch of times amid millions of people staying home in self-quarantine. They always have face masks on regardless and have even made them trendy with the amazing fashion choices that they deck themselves out in. Farrah & Sophia channeled the viral Netflix documentary series Tiger King by wearing leopard-print themed face masks earlier this month. “Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion @booandcupcake is my Cat today #king,” she captioned an Instagram video of them in their attire.

They were later seen out on Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 12, with their white Pomeranian Cupcake whose white fur was colored purple and pink everywhere but its precious face. Once again they went all matchy matchy in a pair of tie dye inspired outfits, blue gloves and outrageous sneakers. Farrah got into the holiday spirit by wearing a big pair of bunny ears as she held onto her pup.

Sophia’s been amping up her fashion game while also taking a page out her mom’s book. The pre-teen dropped her first single and music video for the track, “Bestie Best Friend” at the end of February. The clip has netted over 100,000 clicks so far on YouTube.