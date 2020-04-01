Farrah Abraham & Daughter, Sophia, 11, Twin In ‘Tiger King’-Themed Protective Gear

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram on Apr. 1 to share a video that showed off her and her daughter Sophia’s stylish red leopard-print masks as they continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

Farrah Abraham, 28, and her daughter Sophia, 11, aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from looking as fashionable as possible. The mother-daughter duo teamed up to pose for pics and video clips that showed them wearing leopard print Tiger King-themed face masks to help them stay protected from the virus while out and about. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram to share a video that included music over it to show her followers her most recent look inspired by the popular documentary, which also included matching leopard print outfits. She walked around with her mini-me in the clips and also showed off her cute dog, which she had in a clear backpack.

“Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for 🐆 #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion 🐯🐆😻 @booandcupcake is my Cat today 🤴#king,” her caption for the post read.

Fans of Farrah shared some opinions in the comments section of her post and there was no shortage of love. “I love Farrah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one comment read while another wrote, “Love those masks!” “So cute!! I wish I had this for work! Love it!!❤️,” a third follower wrote.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Farrah and Sophia making sure to make the most of their days during the pandemic. On Mar. 25, they were spotted riding scooters while wearing regular white face masks and blue gloves and they matched it up with cool brightly-colored outfits. Although some critics may believe Farrah’s continued fashion sense is a sign she’s not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, she shared a video of herself shopping for disinfectant products with Sophia on Mar. 6, before stay-at-home orders took effect for most states. She bought disinfectant spray and wipes as well as non-perishable food.