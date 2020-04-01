See Pic
Hollywood Life

Farrah Abraham & Daughter, Sophia, 11, Twin In ‘Tiger King’-Themed Protective Gear

Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham sports bright green Oh Polly workout clothes as her and her daughter Sophia are seen scooting around town amid corona virus fears. 25 Mar 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA636287_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Signer Demi Lovato wears a mask as she shops at Erewhon with new boyfriend 'The Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich while out stocking up on groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak. When they open the trunk of her car to load the bags from Erewhon it can be seen already full of groceries. *SHOT ON 03/15/2020* Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nina Dobrev unloads her car after shopping for essentials wearing a surgical mask. The lovely actress unloads a Monopoly Game of Thrones board game from her Tesla to pass the time during the Coronavirus “safer-at-home” statewide mandate. Pictured: Nina Dobrev BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram on Apr. 1 to share a video that showed off her and her daughter Sophia’s stylish red leopard-print masks as they continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

Farrah Abraham, 28, and her daughter Sophia, 11, aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from looking as fashionable as possible. The mother-daughter duo teamed up to pose for pics and video clips that showed them wearing leopard print Tiger King-themed face masks to help them stay protected from the virus while out and about. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram to share a video that included music over it to show her followers her most recent look inspired by the popular documentary, which also included matching leopard print outfits. She walked around with her mini-me in the clips and also showed off her cute dog, which she had in a clear backpack.

Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for 🐆 #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion 🐯🐆😻 @booandcupcake is my Cat today 🤴#king,” her caption for the post read. 

Fans of Farrah shared some opinions in the comments section of her post and there was no shortage of love. “I love Farrah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one comment read while another wrote, “Love those masks!” “So cute!! I wish I had this for work! Love it!!❤️,” a third follower wrote.

Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham
MEGA

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Farrah and Sophia making sure to make the most of their days during the pandemic. On Mar. 25, they were spotted riding scooters while wearing regular white face masks and blue gloves and they matched it up with cool brightly-colored outfits. Although some critics may believe Farrah’s continued fashion sense is a sign she’s not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, she shared a video of herself shopping for disinfectant products with Sophia on Mar. 6, before stay-at-home orders took effect for most states. She bought disinfectant spray and wipes as well as non-perishable food.