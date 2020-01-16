Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter’s Underage Twerking: ‘I’m Allowing My Kid To Be A Child’

‘Teen Mom’ OG star Farrah Abraham was under fire after posting a video of 10-year-old daughter Sophia twerking on TikTok!

Farrah Abraham, 28, is defending a video she posted of 10-year-old daughter Sophia twerking! The former Teen Mom star said she just wanted her daughter to “be a child” and didn’t agree with the backlash. “It’s sad that thousands and millions of other kids can act like kids and Sophia doesn’t get that attribute of acting like a child,” Farrah explained to The Sun at the ThinkBIG 2020 Conference presented by the Nazarian Institute on Saturday, Jan. 11. “I feel like I’m allowing my kid to be a child and that’s first and foremost no. 1.”

In the TikTok video, the mommy-daughter duo can be seen getting down to Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo‘s jam “All That.” The video opens with a make-up free Farrah moving towards the camera — which appears to be balanced on a shelf or wall — as she begins moving her arms to the beat. Sophia, wearing an adorable gray unicorn and rainbow onesie, then walks into the frame. With her backside facing the camera, the 10-year-old places her hands on her knees and begins to twerk for the camera as Moneybagg Yo raps, “What you doing with all that a**, let me touch it.” Sophia then turns around for the camera and smiles.

Farrah did, however, acknowledge the video wasn’t necessarily appropriate. “I said [to Sophia], ‘I don’t think that’s age appropriate because you’re twerking your booty’ and she’s like ‘mom but all the kids are doing it,” Farrah continued. “I’m like, ‘Okay I’ll try this for you, but I’m really not about it,” she continued. She later admitted that comments were full of “all bad things” online.

The reality star has since removed the video, but her TikTok account is flooded with clips of her and Sophia having a good time. In another, the duo are seen in matching pink tweed dresses dancing to “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas. “Roxanne, all she wanna do is party all night, godd**m,” Sophia sings along to the hip hop tune — which also prompted backlash from followers. “Did she just mouth the cuss words orrr,” user @brittany_mom0f4nc wrote, while @marissakeller06 added “I literally cannot believe you let her mouth a cuss word.”

Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielson, 62, has previously defended her daughter’s parenting. “I don’t think it’s scandalous at all. We’ve always done funny little things like that around the house,” she also told The Sun. “It’s not meant to be sexual. We live in a society where people love to hate and love to make a big deal out of nothing…they’re just having fun!”