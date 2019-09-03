Farrah Abraham Wears Nothing But A Tiny Bikini In Front Of Eiffel Tower With Daughter Sophia, 10

Farrah Abraham turned heads outside near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Sept. 3 when she stepped out in a revealing bikini alongside her 10-year-old daughter Sophia, who was also in her own swimwear.

Farrah Abraham, 28, wasn’t afraid to flaunt her amazing body when she showed up outside the Eiffel Tower in nothing but a bikini! The former Teen Mom star posed in front of the iconic Paris landmark while wearing a light pink bikini top bordered in white lace and maroon bikini bottoms. She was standing alongside her adorable daughter Sophia, 10, in the pic, who was also wearing her own white swimsuit, which consisted of a tank top style top with a ruffle in the front and a pattern of yellow lemons, and matching bikini bottoms.

The mother and daughter have been in Paris seemingly having the time of their lives and Farrah has made sure to take to social media to prove it. She has posted numerous pics and videos to her Instagram story of everything from her posing again in front of the Eiffel Tower in nothing but a robe to a cute pic of Sophia posing with her luggage during the trip.

Before Paris, Farrah and Sophia were in Venice, Italy for the Venice Film Festival. They posed looking happy to be there in outfits that were truly flattering. Farrah’s attire included a long white cleavage-baring dress and Sophia looked all grown up in a yellow dress with a ribbon tied into a bow around the waist. The gals held hands and flashed smiles for the camera during the red carpet appearance, proving they’re already pros when it comes to taking photos and attending big events.

Farrah has indeed come a long way as a woman and as a mom since we first saw the start of her journey on Teen Mom. We look forward to seeing more pics and videos of Farrah’s busy life in the future!