Farrah Abraham & Daughter Sophia, 11, Are Twinning In Face Masks During Scooter Date In Hollywood

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham and her mini me, Sophia, didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from scootering down Hollywood. The mom and daughter duo suited up with face masks, latex gloves and bright co-ords for their outing!

While most people are staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak, Farrah Abraham, 28, and her daughter Sophia, 11, are outside riding scooters! The former Teen Mom OG star and her mini me were pictured cruising down a street in Hollywood on their set of wheels on March 25. The mom and daughter duo were equipped to ward off any lingering viruses with matching white face masks and blue latex gloves.

Farrah and Sophia proved that fighting COVID-19 can be a fashionable endeavor, too. Farrah rocked a pastel green crop top and leggings from Oh Polly, while Sophia looked adorable in a purple tie dye shirt and leggings set! Although Farrah and Sophia’s outing may come as a surprise during a health pandemic, Farrah has actually admitted that she prefers to stay indoors.

“I’m such a homebody, I kind of love coronavirus season,” Farrah said in an Instagram video about homeschooling tips, shared on March 16. As one can expect, such a statement sparked backlash in the comments section under the video!

Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, twin in face masks and ride scooters in Hollywood on March 25, 2020. (MEGA)

Regardless, Farrah is taking the threat of the new coronavirus seriously. On March 6 — a week before Donald Trump announced a national emergency in the U.S. — Farrah shared a video of herself and Sophia shopping for disinfectant products. Farrah bought it all: Lysol spray, disinfectant wipes, mouth wash, and non-perishable food.

At least Sophia was able to release her first ever single and music video right before the coronavirus halted normal life in the U.S.! Sophia made her debut in music with “Bestie Best Friend,” and Farrah even helped her daughter with creating a TikTok dance to accompany the catchy song. No matter what haters say, this duo always sticks together!