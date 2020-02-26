Farrah Abraham’s Daughter, Sophia, 11, Releases 1st Single & Music Video, Fans Are Confused

Eek. Not everyone was digging Sophia Abraham’s first music video and song after her mom Farrah shared it for the world to see on social media.

My time to shine! Sophia Abraham, 11, followed in the footsteps of her mother Farrah Abraham, 28, and her grandmother, Debra Danielsen, 62, in the music industry by dropping her first single and music video called “Bestie Best Friend”. The video premiered on her YouTube page on Sunday, February 23, with the comments section turned off below. Sophia and a teen actress take center stage during the footage where they do “everything together” (a repeated quote from the song) including fun sleepovers, posing in front of a fake Hollywood sign, playing dress up and so much more. The former Teen Mom star made a brief cameo appearance in the clip after the two girls discover a hidden stash of candy.

Social media still sounded off, mostly negative, about the video on Farrah’s Instagram page after she shared the clip and kept the comments section active unlike how it appeared on the YouTube link. “How do you watch the whole thing?” one cringed while another one chimed in with, “This is god awful.” Not everyone was super harsh about the video and gave Sophia some props after it debuted. “Obsessing over this song!” a fan gushed. “OMG this is too adorable!” another wrote. The mother/daughter duo even created a super cute TikTok video of them dancing to the song while vacationing at a Disney resort & spa.

Sophia’s jump into the music industry comes almost eight years after Farrah made her own debut with her song, “Finally Getting Up From Rock Bottom”, that coincided with the release of her first book My Teenage Dream Ended. The outspoken reality star returned to the recording studio two years later with the track “Blowin.”

Farrah is not one to mess with when it comes to people shading her only child. She talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last summer after trolls criticized the mother-of-one about letting Sophia wear makeup. “I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place,” she said. “She doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”