Cheyenne Floyd: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star

Cheyenne Floyd is becoming a regular MTV staple! After two separate gigs on ‘Are You The One?’ and ‘The Challenge’, she’ll join ‘Teen Mom OG’ when the new season premieres on Oct. 1!

Two new moms will enter the Teen Mom OG universe, when the new season premieres later tonight, Oct. 1. Both Bristol Palin, 27, and Cheyenne Floyd, 25, were added to the cast after Farrah Abraham exited the series last year. Obviously, Bristol became a household name over a decade ago, when her mom, Sarah Palin, was picked as the Republican Party nominee for Vice President in the 2008 election. But Cheyenne is someone you may not be as familiar with. Unless, of course, you’ve watched her story unfold on both Are You The One? and The Challenge, when she met her baby daddy, Real World alum Cory Wharton. But either way, we’re here to help you get to know her before the new season of Teen Mom OG kicks off, so check out five interesting facts we gathered, below!

1. What’s most interesting about Cheyenne is that she’s not a real teen mom. Cheyenne actually welcomed her first and only child, daughter Ryder, on April 7, 2017, when she was 24-years-old.

2. Right now, Cheyenne and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton, are committed to co-parenting their daughter together, but that wasn’t always the cast. In fact, when Cheyenne was pregnant with Ryder, she wasn’t even sure if Cory was the father. It took six months after giving birth for Cheyenne to tell Cory about Ryder and request a DNA test.

3. Cheyenne will explain her complicated story as the new season of Teen Mom OG progresses. Following her casting announcement, she said, “I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened. Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened. We’re not hiding anything. We’re being completely honest and open with our situation. We’re finally going to be able to tell our story and how Ryder got here.”

4. Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, was born with a rare genetic disease called VCLAD (Very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency), which means she can’t break down certain fats and convert them into energy.

5. Cheyenne has a serious boyfriend in her life, and it’s not Cory. She’s currently dating a guy named Zack and they’re living together.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9pm on MTV!