‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Reveals How She Feels About Farrah Abraham’s Latest Diss

Cheyenne Floyd EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife what she really thinks about Farrah Abraham, her ‘Teen Mom OG’ predecessor. Farrah said that she refused to share her ‘seasons with newbies.’

Cheyenne Floyd, 27, doesn’t have a clapback prepared for Farrah Abraham, 28. Instead, she was simply confused after the former Teen Mom OG star took a shot at Cheyenne’s newcomer status on the MTV show, which Farrah left in 2017. HollywoodLife caught up with Cheyenne for an EXCLUSIVE interview, and we asked how she felt about Farrah suggesting that she’d only return to Teen Mom OG if the show fired Cheyenne! “I don’t know. I’ve never met her,” Cheyenne admitted.

Instead of returning a diss, Cheyenne was “not sure why” Farrah even came after her in the press. “It’s a little weird, I don’t speak on people I don’t know,” Cheyenne told us. She’s refusing to engage in a feud! Farrah certainly came at Cheyenne with fighting words, though, when she interviewed on Radar Online’s Teen Mom Time podcast in Sept. 2019.

At that point, it had been one year since Cheyenne’s first season on Teen Mom OG (Season 7) aired. “No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real, that is a joke,” Farrah boldly said on the podcast. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.” The controversial MTV star also called Cheyenne a “super fan” of the Teen Mom franchise, which she believed hurt the show. “You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic,” Farrah explained.

Rather than focus on drama with Farrah, Cheyenne is instead looking forward to fans watching her latest storyline on Teen Mom OG. The second half of Season 8 premiered on March 17, and she thinks “a lot of people are excited to see” this: Cheyenne’s reaction to her ex, Cory Wharton, expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge! Cheyenne is feeling the anticipation herself.

“I’m excited to watch this season because it’s a little different with, watching how we dealt with Cory being away for The Challenge,” Cheyenne told HollywoodLife about her ex, whom she raises their young daughter Ryder with (she turns three on April 7). “So they kind of see what he was doing in the house versus, what we were doing,” the mom added. “It’s going to be interesting to see, like the two sides of it.”