Kaia Gerber Rocks A Black String Bikini As She Plays Chess With Her Adorable Dog — See Pic

Kaia Gerber looked super cute while rocking a black string two-piece and cuddling up to her pup in a new image she posted to Instagram! Check out the star rocking a bikini on the last day of February!

Kaia Gerber proved that you can still sport a bikini during winter! The stunning model, 19, took to her Instagram account on February 28 and gave her fans a taste of spring and summer with the gorgeous photo. In the snap, Kaia could be seen wearing a black, string two-piece in a luxurious setting. The backdrop totally warmed anyone who was checking out the pic during the winter season, as it featured swaying palm trees, the glistening blue ocean and the warm sun beating down on Kaia and her adorable little pup!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber)

Along with her black bikini, Kaia also wore strings of layered necklaces with her look. The photo was a complete action shot. Kaia was captured methodically thinking about her next move as she played chess. But she had some extra help with her sweet little puppy by her side. “Paw to queen four,” Kaia captioned the image.

Kaia’s recent Instagram post gave off so many tranquil vibes that made us all ready to head into spring. But when she isn’t rocking a two-piece or posting on the ‘Gram, Kaia’s been enjoying some quality time with her beau, Jacob Elordi! It’s been quite some time since fans saw the two lovebirds out and about, but when they do get together for public outings, they love to keep it low-key.

The last time fans saw Kaia and Jacob out, the two were spotted out in athletic apparel after getting some delicious and healthy smoothies. Of course, Kaia also loves to bond with her beau and her pups, so the model and Euphoria actor, 23, have also been spotted out with Kaia’s sweet dogs! It’s been so fun to see their relationship flourish, while also keeping their romance special and secluded away from cameras.

Of course, Kaia has been spending some time on the ‘Gram sharing images of her precious little pups. Kaia is a total dog person, and it’s easy to see why! Between her latest snap and the ones she’s posted in the past, we cannot wait to see the gorgeous model share more in the future!