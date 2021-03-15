Farrah Abraham Stuns In Florescent Thong One-Piece While Doing Yoga In Palm Beach

Farrah Abraham showed off her incredible figure while stretching in a stylish pink bodysuit in front of a clear blue body of water.

Farrah Abraham, 29, proved she still knows how to look good even when she works up a sweat! The Teen Mom OG star spent some time doing outside yoga in Palm Beach on Mar. 14 and wowed in a florescent pink thong one-piece that accentuated her figure. She posed in various stretching positions, including one in which she laid on her stomach and lifted the upper half of her body while her head was stretched back.

She also wore white sweatbands on her wrists and one on her head and looked stylish in glasses. She had her long wavy locks down and appeared relaxed as she closed her eyes at some points in the yoga session. The scenery was also breathtaking as a clear blue body of water could be seen behind the reality star.

Before Farrah’s latest yoga session, she turned heads when she showed up to a Miami beach in an eye-catching tiny bikini. The two-piece was seafoam green in color and consisted of a top that had criss-cross straps in the front as well as an open bottom section and matching bikini bottoms that tied on the sides. She smiled while walking on the sand and in the water alongside her adorable daughter Sophia, 12.

When Farrah’s not looking gorgeous on a beach, she’s standing up for things she believes in on social media and in interviews. The proud mom defended Sophia a few months ago after a troll tried to shame the little girl for wearing fake nails in an Instagram video she shared.

“Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of. … I’m happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness,” she told In Touch Weekly about her daughter’s nails. “More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future.”

Farrah is known for often sharing memorable moments with her mini-me on social media so it’s easy for people to criticize, but she never seems to let it get her down and always defends her belief in letting Sophia express herself. “I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. 2019 while discussing her little girl wearing makeup. She added that she “doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”