Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter Sophia, 11, From Trolls Shaming Her For Having Fake Nails

Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of.

Farrah previously expressed her daughter’s love for makeup in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at Beauty Con in 2019. “I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place,” Farrah said last August, explaining that her daughter “doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”

The entrepreneur went on to explain that no matter what decisions she makes concerning her daughter’s interests, she would get mom-shamed either way. “It’s a good time to teach her about cleaning her face and good skincare with it, which I really love,” she explained, while standing alongside a dolled-up Sophia on the red carpet. “As a mom, I just want to set her up for success.”

At the time, Farrah was joined by Sophia on the Beauty Con red carpet, where the youngster was decked out in sparkles and pink eyeshadow. Farrah gave birth to her daughter, the author’s only child, in 2009 with her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood.