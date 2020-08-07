Interview
Hollywood Life

Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter Sophia, 11, From Trolls Shaming Her For Having Fake Nails

Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham displays her new derrière in a neon green bikini during a visit to a friends house in Los Angeles. 18 May 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA667665_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Editor

Farrah Abraham finds nothing wrong with her 11-year-old daughter Sophia’s long, fake nails, which her fans saw in a recent video on social media! In fact, the former reality star encourages ‘nail wellness.’ Here’s what she had to say to critics…

Farrah Abraham fully supports her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham‘s love for beauty, including her fake nails. The Teen Mom OG alum, 29, showed off the duo’s manicures in an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 5. Although, Farrah was advertising a new Instagram filter, it was Sophia’s fake nails that sparked negative comments from internet trolls.
“Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of. … I’m happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness,” Farrah said in defense of her daughter’s nails to In Touch Weekly. The strong mom also noted that her daughter previously experienced a “scary foot breakout” after a pedicure. “More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future,” Farrah added. She spoke out after Instagram critics voiced opinions that Sophia is “too young” to have the “adult” manicure.
Farrah Abraham & daughter Sophia
Farrah Abraham & daughter Sophia at an event together. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Farrah previously expressed her daughter’s love for makeup in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at Beauty Con in 2019. “I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place,” Farrah said last August, explaining that her daughter “doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”

The entrepreneur went on to explain that no matter what decisions she makes concerning her daughter’s interests, she would get mom-shamed either way. “It’s a good time to teach her about cleaning her face and good skincare with it, which I really love,” she explained, while standing alongside a dolled-up Sophia on the red carpet. “As a mom, I just want to set her up for success.”

At the time, Farrah was joined by Sophia on the Beauty Con red carpet, where the youngster was decked out in sparkles and pink eyeshadow. Farrah gave birth to her daughter, the author’s only child, in 2009 with her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood.