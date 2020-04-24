‘Hot Girl Summer’ came early, courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion. The ‘Savage’ rapper got fierce while catching some sun in a little black two-piece.

“You wanna be my main squeeze baby, don’t ya?” Megan Thee Stallion, 25, asked on Apr. 23, and the answer was a resounding, “Yes.” The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and voice behind the inescapable #SavageChallenge shared a pair of poolside pictures on Apr. 23. It appears that Meg needed a little bit of fresh air after spending all day indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, she threw on a little black bikini, grabbed a bestie, and headed outside. Suddenly, quarantine doesn’t seem all that bad, especially when you have a pool (and especially if you’re ‘social isolating’ with a beauty like ‘Hot Girl Meg.’)

“Ok, let’s be honest, I’m still gay… But damn baby you making me question some things,” rapper and creator Charlie Xile responded in the comments, which was flooded with thirsty people who all wanted a long drink of Meg. La La Anthony simply replied “yes” to the question. Gabrielle Union left a string of [Flame] emojis, summing up everyone’s feelings over these pics. “BOOTYSQUEEZE” commented comedian Vena E. “I’d love tooooooo. Thought you’d never ask,” replied Bria Myles added. Lil Kim (yes, the Lil Kim) replied, “Period . Yes, boo I see u sexy!”

As for who took up Meg on that proposition, the answer was surprisingly Tory Lanez. The rapper, who has been beefing with Instagram since they keep freezing his account over his “Quarantine Radio” live streams, popped up on Megan’s Instagram Live along with a bottle of Patron Tequilla (who sent over some gifts to her.) Tory checked the time and saw it was “Shot O’Clock” and turned her Live into “Quarantine Radio” / “Hot Girl Radio.” Tory said that the next installment of “Quarantine Radio” will come “next week,” per Hot New Hip-Hop, so maybe Meg can return the favor and cameo on his Live?

It certainly has been Megg’s moment. First, Janet Jackson follows Megan on Instagram while sharing a fan-made video of her “doing” the viral #SavageChallenge. Now, Lil Kim – who is the living embodiment of female sexuality in hip hop – compliments her. Forget moment — 2020 is Megan’s year, pandemic be damned. This, of course, isn’t the first time that Megan displayed her sexiness. Recently, she practically won the #SavageChallenge by posing in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty competition. So, the “Savage” rapper wore Savage for the #SavageChallenge.