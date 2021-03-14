See Pics & Video

Harry Styles Kicks Off The Grammys Shirtless With Wildly Sexy Performance Of ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Billie Eilish performing with Finneas at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Daneille Haim of HAIM perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Black Pumas performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Editor

Harry Styles showcased his bare chest and tattoos during a sizzling performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ at the 2021 Grammys — where he wore 3 different boas!

UPDATE: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. ORIGINAL: Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sizzling performance of his hit “Watermelon Sugar” that caught our attention — along with Billie Eilish! The singer, who will take the stage right after Harry, was caught bopping to the hit while sitting in the COVID-safe crowd. And, who could blame her?

Harry hit the stage in a full leather look, which included a sultry collared jacket and matching slacks. The 27-year-old singer and actor went shirtless under the designer ensemble and showed off his butterfly chest tattoo, among more stomach ink. He danced around on stage with a green boa wrapped around his neck. After his electric performance to kick off the Grammys, 22 other artists will showcase their talents during the broadcast, including Cardi B with Megan Thee StallionPost MaloneBTS, Doja Cat and many more.

Harry — who walked the socially-distanced red carpet in a plaid blazer and the same aforementioned (incredibly long) boa in purple — attended the annual show without girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The actress and director is out of town working on a movie. The former One Direction singer, who a source told HollywoodLife is hoping to keep his relationship private, has yet to publicly address the fairly new romance.

Harry Styles performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards in LA on March 14. (Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS)

“Harry wants to spend his time with Olivia under the radar. Although he knows that’s nearly impossible, he just wants to have a natural and loving relationship the best way he can,” the source said, explaining that Harry “is figuring out how to navigate it all and since it is so new, they’re taking things day by day — so far so good. He is really trying to make outside distractions a minimum.”

Harry and Olivia were first photographed holding hands together on January 3, while attending his agent’s wedding at the ritzy San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. The next day, the two were photographed arriving at his LA home with luggage in tow. Additionally, Harry and Olivia are working together on the upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling — in which Harry is starring and Olivia is directing. Therefore, they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

The pair went public with their relationship just two months after Olivia split from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The exes, whose split went public in November 2020, are thought to have actually broken up sometime in early 2020. Though, it’s unclear when exactly they ended their relationship.