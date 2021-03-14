Harry Styles Kicks Off The Grammys Shirtless With Wildly Sexy Performance Of ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Harry Styles showcased his bare chest and tattoos during a sizzling performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ at the 2021 Grammys — where he wore 3 different boas!

UPDATE: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. ORIGINAL: Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sizzling performance of his hit “Watermelon Sugar” that caught our attention — along with Billie Eilish! The singer, who will take the stage right after Harry, was caught bopping to the hit while sitting in the COVID-safe crowd. And, who could blame her?

billie eilish and harry styles supporting each other at the grammys pic.twitter.com/u0PeJci2h6 — zombie eilish (@yearnforagonyy) March 15, 2021

Harry hit the stage in a full leather look, which included a sultry collared jacket and matching slacks. The 27-year-old singer and actor went shirtless under the designer ensemble and showed off his butterfly chest tattoo, among more stomach ink. He danced around on stage with a green boa wrapped around his neck. After his electric performance to kick off the Grammys, 22 other artists will showcase their talents during the broadcast, including Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, BTS, Doja Cat and many more.

Harry — who walked the socially-distanced red carpet in a plaid blazer and the same aforementioned (incredibly long) boa in purple — attended the annual show without girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The actress and director is out of town working on a movie. The former One Direction singer, who a source told HollywoodLife is hoping to keep his relationship private, has yet to publicly address the fairly new romance.

“Harry wants to spend his time with Olivia under the radar. Although he knows that’s nearly impossible, he just wants to have a natural and loving relationship the best way he can,” the source said, explaining that Harry “is figuring out how to navigate it all and since it is so new, they’re taking things day by day — so far so good. He is really trying to make outside distractions a minimum.”

Harry and Olivia were first photographed holding hands together on January 3, while attending his agent’s wedding at the ritzy San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. The next day, the two were photographed arriving at his LA home with luggage in tow. Additionally, Harry and Olivia are working together on the upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling — in which Harry is starring and Olivia is directing. Therefore, they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

The pair went public with their relationship just two months after Olivia split from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The exes, whose split went public in November 2020, are thought to have actually broken up sometime in early 2020. Though, it’s unclear when exactly they ended their relationship.