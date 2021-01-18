Why It’s ‘Highly Unlikely’ Harry Styles Will Confirm Relationship With Olivia Wilde ‘Anytime Soon’

Although Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted holding hands on more than one occasion, the singer won’t be publicly discussing the romance anytime soon.

Harry Styles, 26, has never been one to divulge much about his personal relationships publicly, and that will be the case once again when it comes to Olivia Wilde, 36. Harry and Olivia haven’t been shy when it comes to flaunting PDA, but don’t expect the singer to openly talk about the relationship. “It’s highly unlikely that Harry will [verbally] confirm a relationship anytime soon, if at all,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s just who Harry is.”

Our source added that the 26-year-old is “thrilled” to be spending so much time with Olivia, but won’t “budge” when it comes to keeping his private life private. “He respects people he dates, and he knows it’s not just about him,” the insider explained. “There are two people involved, and out of respect, he just doesn’t discus things that are just between them.”

Olivia and Harry met in 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, a movie which she’s directing and he’s starring in. Their relationship went public at the beginning of January when they were photographed holding hands at a friend’s wedding. Harry served as the officiant at the nuptials, and chose to bring Olivia as his date, despite just a small number of people attending. Days later, Harry was pictured wrapping an arm around Olivia as they joined friends on an outing in Santa Barbara.

This hot new romance comes following Olivia’s split from her longtime love, Jason Sudeikis. The two started dating in Nov. 2011, following Olivia’s divorce from her first husband, Tao Ruspoli. Jason proposed in Jan. 2013, and he and Olivia had two kids together. Their first, a son named Otis ,was born in 2014, followed by a daughter, Daisy, in 2016.

News that Olivia and Jason had ended their seven year engagement broke in Nov. 2020. However, People reported that the spilt actually happened months earlier, at the beginning of 2020. It’s unclear when Olivia began her romance with Harry. However, he was cast in Don’t Worry Darling in September (replacing Shia LaBeouf) and production began in October.