‘Clueless’ Cast Transformation: See The Stars Of The Classic 90’s Movie Then & Now

As if! The movie ‘Clueless’ may be turning 25 years old this month but its iconic stars are still leaving fans completely speechless all this time later.

Clueless, in the eyes of many, is one of the best films to come out of the 1990’s. The colorful styles, hilarious and witty catchphrases, amazing soundtrack featuring everyone from Coolio to Radiohead and of course its incredible cast led this movie to become a cult classic in a very short period of time. It was also a huge launching pad for superstars in the making for everyone from Alicia Silverstone to Breckin Meyer to the late & great Brittany Murphy who went on to act in major films like 8 Mile & Girl, Interrupted.

Alicia, 43, no doubt became a household name very quickly after the film was released 25 years ago. She scooped up a bunch of MTV Movie Awards for her role as the lovable Cher Horowitz before her career began to blossom in movies with Oscar winners like George Clooney and Benicio Del Toro. She’s still acing the acting thing all this time later while being an amazing parent to her son Bear, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

Can you believe that Stacey Dash was almost ready for her 10-year high school reunion when she scored the role of Dionne in Clueless? She was 27, yes, 27, when the film came out in 1995 yet fans of the movie couldn’t tell the difference as her youthful appearance mixed with her humor and great acting abilities made her perfect for the part. And yes, she is still just as stunning today where the 52-year-old’s time in the spotlight has no doubt had several bumpy moments along the way.

One person from Clueless who has definitely risen to the top is the utterly adorable Paul Rudd! We fell in love with him as Cher’s super sweet former stepbrother Josh in the movie and our feelings for him continue all this time later. Just like Stacey and Alicia he clearly hasn’t aged as seen in pretty much anything he has done over the past couple of years.

Other cast members, like Elisa Donovan, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto and more have changed quite a bit over the years, as well. Click through the gallery above to check out how the cast members of Clueless have changed from then (when the movie first premiered) to now!