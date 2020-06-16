Stacey Dash & Jeffrey Marty Divorce: She Files To End Marriage 1 Mo. After Confirming Split

A month and a half after ending her relationship with Jeffrey Marty, Stacey Dash has officially filed for divorce to terminate the pair’s more than two-year marriage.

After just two years of marriage, Stacey Dash has filed for divorce from her husband, Jeffrey Marty, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Stacey filed her divorce docs on June 15 in Pasco County, Florida. TMZ reports that Stacey listed Oct. 1, 2019 as the date of separation. However, she did not publicly confirm the split news until months later.

On April 30, Stacey revealed on her Instagram Story that she and Jeffrey had ended their relationship (the two wed in April 2018). “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” Stacey said at the time. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

Stacey and Jeffrey’s relationship certainly had some ups and downs. In Sept. 2019, Stacey was arrested after a “marital dispute” at the pair’s home. However, Jeffrey did not press charges against his wife, and the case was dropped by prosecutors after just a few days.

Stacey and Jeffrey’s April 2018 marriage was kept secret for six months before news of the nuptials broke in October of that year. The pair’s wedding came just ten days after they first met. At the time, Stacey’s manager confirmed that the Clueless star wanted to keep her relationship “on the down low.”

This was the fourth marriage for Stacey. She married Brian Lovell in 1996, but they divorced sometime in the mid-2000s. She was then married to James Maby from 2005-2006, followed by Emmanuel Xeureb. Her divorce from Emmanuel was finalized in Sept. 2011. Stacey shares one daughter, Lola, born in 2003, with Brian, as well as a son, Austin, born in 2001, from a previous relationship with Christopher Williams.