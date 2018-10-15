Surprise –Stacey Dash, 51, has been married this whole time! Less than two weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, the ‘Clueless’ actress tied the knot in April. So, uh, congratulations?

90 Day Fiancé? Stacey Dash, 51, ain’t got time for that. The Clueless star, former Fox News personality and one-time Congressional candidate has been married for six months, according to Page Six. Stacey and lawyer Jeffrey Marty got hitched on April 6 in Florida, just a few days after she withdrew her campaign for California’s 44th Congressional district. If finding out that Dionne has been secretly a Mrs. isn’t shocking, sources tell Page Six that they couple was married a mere 10 days after they first met.

“They wanted to keep it on the D.L. [down low],” Stacey’s manager, Kerry Jones, told Page Six. Kerry didn’t dish on how the couple first met or why the wedding was so secret or why they didn’t wait a full two weeks to get to know each other before walking down the aisle. As for the groom, Jeffrey is best known – according to Page Six – as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressmen” to endorse Donald Trump, 72. Jeffery, per BET, is also known for spreading the “fake rumor” (aka a lie) about Hillary Clinton, 70, claiming she was responsible for the deaths of numerous people around her.

So, it seems these two are a perfect match. Stacey’s book title — There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless To Conservative — sums up how she’s become known less for being an actor and more for being a vocal personality on the right. She famously claimed that if the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando “had guns, they would have lived.” Another one of her “greatest hits” saw her refer to Jesse Williams (following his passionate speech at the 2016 BET Awards about how white media has been “ghettoizing and demeaning our creations, then stealing them, gentrifying our genius and then trying us on like costumes”) as a “plantation slave.” It seems that these incendiary comments would make her a perfect fit for Fox News, but the network declined to renew her contributor contract in 2017.

Following that dismissal, Stacey launched a campaign for the House of Representatives. Stacey planned to go up against Democrat Nanette Barragán in California’s 44th Congressional District, but withdrew in March 2018. “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family,” she said in a statement, per CNN. “I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.”