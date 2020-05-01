Stacey Dash, 53, & Husband Split: She Ends 4th Marriage 7 Mos. After Domestic Battery Arrest

Stacey Dash and her husband, Jeffrey Marty, announced their split after two years of marriage in a statement via Instagram. In the statement, the actress assured her followers that ‘this is the right path for both of us.’

After two years of marriage, Stacey Dash and lawyer Jeffrey Marty have chosen to go their separate ways. The Clueless alum, 53, announced the news via Instagram on April 30. “Hello everyone,” she began the text post. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

The news comes roughly seven months after an altercation between the pair. On the evening of September 29, 2019, law enforcement was dispatched to Stacey and Jeffrey’s home following a “marital dispute.” Stacey was arrested, but did not face charges from her husband. Stacey’s manager reportedly claimed that the actress acted in self-defense, but it was later noted that her manager, Nick Terry, had not released the aforementioned statement from his “office.”

Stacey’s manager later shared with HollywoodLife, “On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, actress Stacey Dash and her husband had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb; Pasco County Deputies were dispatched to their residence. No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

He continued, “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband – both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented. Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family – no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

The 9-1-1 call that Stacey made was made public on September 30. “I’ve been assaulted by my husband,” Stacey said in the call. “We were all arguing. I asked his daughter to get out of my face. I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold.” Stacey could later be heard saying to another person in the room, “You wanna see the marks on my neck?” and “I didn’t hit you.” While Stacey initially denied to have dispatchers sent to her residence, escalating arguments in the background of her phone call, including Jeffrey telling his side of the altercation, prompted action. “Oh you would never do that, but you just did it to me. You’ve said a million times you’ll never do it again but you always do. There is domestic violence in this relationship and it’s not me committing it,” Jeffrey could be heard saying.

Stacey and Jeffrey married on April 6, 2018 in Florida. The marriage took place only 10 days after the couple met. The ceremony also took place only a few days after Stacey and her team made the decision to withdraw her candidacy from California’s 44th Congressional district. Prior to Jeffrey, Stacey was married to Emmanuel Xuereb from 2007-2011, James Maby from 2005-2006, and Brian Lovell from 1999-2005.