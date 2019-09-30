Stacey Dash Fights Tears As She’s Handcuffed & Led To Police Car After Domestic Violence Arrest

Bodycam footage from Stacey Dash’s September 29 arrest for alleged domestic battery reveals the actress crying as she’s taken from her home in handcuffs.

Hours after it was reported that actress Stacey Dash had been jailed for domestic battery in Florida, bodycam footage from her September 29 arrest has been revealed. The video shows the POV of the arresting officer with the Pasco County, Florida police, who puts the Clueless actress into handcuffs outside her home, and leads her to his car. During the incident, Stacey is subdued and fighting back tears. She breaks down, asking the officer if she’s being arrested. He assures her that he’ll explain everything once they get to the car. He calmly asks her a series of questions — has she ever been arrested, does she have a concealed carry weapon — to which she all replies “no.”

The officer strikes up a conversation with her as they walk through the complex’s parking lot, asking her where she’s from and what she does for a living. “I’m an actress…. I did a film called Clueless,” she says, through tears. “I’m taking a break. I did politics for awhile. I was a Fox News contributor.” At the car, a female police officer pats Stacey down. The actress is wearing an oversized t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops; her hair was in a messy bun, and, judging by her mug shot, she either wasn’t wearing makeup or had cried it all off. The video ends with Stacey getting into the back of the police cruiser. You can watch the full footage above.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife that, “Pasco Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stacey Dash Lauretta, 52, for domestic battery. She was arrested on probable cause due to the evidence at the scene.” Stacey allegedly attacked her husband, Jeffrey Marty, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, allegedly pushing him and slapping him at their home. Police responded to a domestic dispute call around 7:45pm ET, and observed scratches on her husband’s arm. She was taken into custody, and is currently being held on a $500 bail.

Another source told TMZ that the actress allegedly acted in self-defense, that her husband allegedly attempted to choke her. Stacey is reportedly who called 911, and she was arrested because while her husband had scratch marks, she had none.