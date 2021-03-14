Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Wins Her 1st Grammy For ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, have yet another thing in common: they’re both Grammy-winning artists. The mom-daughter duo’s music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ earned Blue her first-ever Grammy.

Blue Ivy Carter became the second youngest person to ever receive a Grammy award on March 14. Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s daughter, who is only nine years old, won the 2021 Grammys’ Best Music Video category for her appearance in the visuals for “Brown Skin Girl” (a song found on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack). Blue shared the honor with her famous mom and Wizkid, who all sang and starred in the music video as well.

Blue’s achievement is not only impressive because of her age! Blue, Beyoncé and Wizkid beat out Future with Drake, (“Life Is Good”), Anderson .Paak (“Lockdown”), Harry Styles (“Adore You”) and Woodkid (“Goliath”) for this award on Sunday.

Blue makes multiple appearances in the “Brown Skin Girl” music video — one of which you can see below — and also sings in the opening and closing choruses. Blue and SAINt JHN harmonize together in the opening, although SAINt JHN did not appear in the music video.

This is a happy day for Blue and her mom! Beyoncé went into the 2021 Grammys with the most nominations out of any artist (nine total). In addition to Best Music Video, Bey is a double nominee for Record of the Year for “Black Parade” and “Savage,” and was given nods in the Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Film categories.

With 25 Grammy wins now under her belt, Bey just needs three more wins to become the female artist with the highest number of Grammy wins. Country music star Alison Krauss currently holds the honor.

Blue is no stranger to winning awards, either! In June of 2020, Blue (along with Beyoncé, Wizkid and SAINt JHN) won the BET Her Award for “Brown Skin Girl.” This made her the youngest-ever recipient of a BET Award! Blue also earned her first NAACP Image Awards honor after “Brown Skin Girl” won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration category in Feb. 2020.