Harry Styles & Taylor Swift’s Conversation Revealed: Fans Read Exes’ Lips In Grammys Video

Fans lip read what Harry Styles supposedly told Taylor Swift (and Joe Alwyn) in that viral video of their reunion at the Grammys.

Thanks to fans’ lip reading skills, they made an educated guess about what was said during the viral conversation between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In case you missed all the viral clips on Twitter, the singers — who dated for a short period of time between 2012-2013 — were filmed running in to one another at the music award show in Los Angeles on March 15. Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn was by her side, but the reunion appeared far from awkward, judging by the words that fans deciphered.

I can just HEAR harry at the end “well it was nice to see you taylor! and hey Joe, great to meet you” omfg I love them so much it hurts — baylee🍯 (@bayleeolivarez) March 15, 2021

Many fans agreed that this is what Harry supposedly told his ex while visiting her table: “Well it was nice to see you Taylor!” One fan was even convinced that Harry had friendly remarks for Joe, and believed the “Adore You” singer said, “Hey Joe, great to meet you.” However, you couldn’t actually hear what Harry, 27, and Taylor, 31, were talking about, and Taylor’s face was turned away from the camera.

“well it was nice to see you!” imagine having this kind of impact on harry 😭 pic.twitter.com/wdtLi1oP5D — sel (@cherryfIicker) March 15, 2021

As you can see, there’s no bad blood between these exes (sorry, we couldn’t resist). Taylor even showed her support to Harry when his song, “Watermelon Sugar High,” beat out her “Cardigan” track for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday night’s show. The folklore singer could be seen proudly clapping for Harry in this sweet video.

One loss didn’t hurt Taylor, after all. She won one of the Grammys’ “Big Four” categories that night: Album of the Year for folklore, her eighth studio album that came out in July of 2020. Taylor went into the award show with five nominations overall, while Harry had three nominations. Both exes also performed on the Grammys stage: Taylor put on a show with a trio of her song (“Cardigan,” “Willow,” and “August”), while Harry entertained the socially-distanced crowd with a performance of “Watermelon Sugar High.”

Taylor’s relationship with Harry goes back to his One Direction days. They made their public debut as a couple in Dec. 2012, but it was a short-lived romance. Their breakup was reported by Jan. 2013, and there are popular theories that Taylor’s songs “Style,” “Out of the Woods” and “Wonderland” referenced her relationship with the heartthrob British singer. Of course, Taylor has now been happily dating Joe since 2017. Meanwhile, Harry is rumored to be enjoying a romance with Olivia Wilde, who is directing a new movie he’s starring in called Don’t Worry Darling.