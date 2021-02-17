Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles: He Has ‘Impressed’ Her Amid ‘Magical’ Romance

Six weeks after Olivia Wilde was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s thrilled over this new romance and is excited to ‘see where this relationship goes.’

Olivia Wilde “is falling in love” with Harry Styles, an insider shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Though it’s only been a handful of weeks since Olivia, 36, and Harry, 26, were seen hand-in-hand at his agent’s wedding, the House alum has found she’s rather fond of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. “She is falling for him hard,” the insider shares, “but doesn’t want to move too fast and scare him off. She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason [Sudeikis] and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”

Apparently, the first sparks of romance flew while on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. The movie, which is Olivia’s second time in the director’s chair, is described by IMDB as “a psychological thriller centering on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s.” Harry portrays a character named Jack in the flick, and the insider tells HollywoodLife that Olivia “Loves what he’s been able to do for their move” and “it really has impressed her to no end. And then to get to know him away from the set has been magical.”

Olivia – who tied the knot with Italian filmmaker and musician Tao Ruspoli when she was just 19 – knows a thing or two about rushing into things. Thankfully, the source indicates that this is not the case with Harry. Olivia “feels everything is going at the right pace, but she doesn’t want to have any wiggle room to mess this up, so she is making sure she separates work from pleasure and just gets the best out of this new relationship in any way she can.”

The feelings are mutual for Harry. The “Golden” singer is “very into” Olivia, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that he is “awe of her” as a director. Olivia returned the love on Feb. 15 with an Instagram post praising Harry’s acting and lack of ego. “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backward.” How does Olivia “love” Harry Styles? Let her count the ways.