Harry Styles Is ‘Very Into’ Olivia Wilde: Why He Wants To Keep Their Romance Private
Harry Styles is ‘very proud’ to be with Olivia Wilde, especially after ‘watching her work’ on the set of their movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ So, why are they not confirming a romance? A source answers this question.
If you’re curious about what’s going on with Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 36, “they’re still shooting Don’t Worry Darlings,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. This is Olivia’s sophomore directorial project, which Harry is starring in alongside Florence Pugh, 25. “So [Harry and Olivia are] together all the time,” our source adds. “At the moment the sun rises and sets on Olivia. But it remains to be seen what will happen when they wrap their movie.”
“Making a movie is such a bonding experience but even more so with this one because they’re making it during a pandemic,” our insider continues — and this “bonding” goes beyond co-worker camaraderie, according to the source. “Harry‘s very into her. He’s very proud to be with her and not just because she’s so stunning,” the insider says. “He’s kind of in awe of her, he loves watching her work. She’s such a great director, everyone says that.”
“The way she treats actors and everyone on set is with so much respect. But she’s still very much in charge, which is so attractive to Harry. Only time will tell what will happen but for now Harry has nothing but glowing things to say about Olivia,” our source continues, who concludes by saying that the One Direction alum is “very happy.”
So, if Harry’s “very happy,” why hasn’t he or Olivia said anything about all the romance rumors that have been flying since they were caught holding hands at a wedding on Jan. 3? Well, Harry “wants it to be a relationship between the two of them” because he “doesn’t want Jason [Sudeikis] to feel bad or threatened by him,” a second source, who’s close to the Dunkirk star, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.
Jason is Olivia’s ex-fiancé, whom she reportedly split from “at the beginning” of 2020, per a report from People that surfaced this past November. Instead, Harry just wants a “natural and loving relationship” with Olivia, our second source says. So, instead of a big relationship announcement, we’ll just look forward to hints of this speculated romance here and there — like the time Olivia appeared to wear the same customized pearl necklace that Harry wore in his “Golden” music video.