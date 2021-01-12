See Pics

Olivia Wilde Wears Harry Styles’ Necklace From ‘Golden’ Music Video As Romance Heats Up

Olivia Wilde is now sharing jewelry with new beau Harry Styles. She was spotted wearing two of his pearl and beaded necklaces from his ‘Golden’ music video as they got cuddly in Santa Barbara.

There’s nothing like having a boyfriend you can share jewelry with, and actress/director  Olivia Wilde has found one in her Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles. The 26-year-old singer loves accessories, and wore a series of customized pearl necklaces with beads that spelled out “Golden” in the music video for the song by the same name. Olivia was photographed wearing the necklaces both in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles in photos you can see here.

While in Santa Barbara for Harry’s BFF and agent Jeff Azoff‘s Jan. 3 wedding, Olivia, 36, could be seen wearing the Éliou “Senna” freshwater pearl necklaces from a scenes in “Golden” where the singer was frolicking in Mediterranean tide pools while wearing a yellow hat and wide legged pants. The brand even thanked him and showed stills of the items around Harry’s neck in an Instagram post. The necklace was visible at the top of Olivia’s tan argyle sweater that she wore while Harry had a protective arm around her.

Olivia was photographed again wearing one of the necklaces two days later when back in Los Angeles. She wore a pink sweatshirt and carried two large bags of belongings out of the home she shared with former fiance Jason Sudeikis, 45. The ex-couple of nearly nine years reportedly split up earlier in 2020, though the news of the split broke in November. The pair share two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Olivia had spent the fall of 2020 directing Harry in her new 1950’s set psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. It’s unclear when their professional relationship turned to romance, but the pair was lovingly holding hands while attending Jeff’s Jan. 3, 2021 wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito CA.

They even coordinated their designer labels, both wearing Gucci, of which Harry is the face of the Italian brand. Olivia looked stunning in a tiered floral maxi-dress with lace accents from Gucci’s resort 2021 collection. Harry wore a black Gucci suit with flared leg pants, a white scallop collar shirt and a black pussybow tie. The pair even coordinated their face masks, wearing ones by the label Vampire’s Wife. Now Olivia is wearing Harry’s necklaces. These two could become our next favorite Hollywood twinning couple!