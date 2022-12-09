Olivia Wilde Is ‘Very Upset’ Over Split With Ex Harry Styles But Trying To ‘Move On’

Olivia Wilde is moving on after her passionate 19-month relationship with Harry Styles, but she’s reportedly not happy about it. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly for its latest issue, published on Friday, December 9. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” the pal added, referring to Olivia’s recent girls’ trip. The outlet also reported that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, is “leaning on friends” and explained that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” just yet.

Former One Direction star Harry, 28, and the Booksmart director met on the set of DWD and began dating in December 2020 after Olivia’s split from Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, 47. The gorgeous actress shares two children with Jason, son Otis (born in 2014), and daughter Daisy (born in 2016). While the formerly engaged couple endured their share of drama following the split, Olivia and Harry seemed to be unfazed and continued their romance amid rumors of malcontent among the DWD cast.

However, they ultimately split in November. And according to an insider, neither were fully ready for it. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 23 report. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

The split came even amid an appearance at Harry’s show with Olivia’s two children, which seemed to confuse the issue. “They have been talking about it for some time,” she source told us. “But he will not say it is over and neither will she. Nothing changed from when she brought the kids to the concert to when it became known to the public. The kids love Harry and Harry loves them.”