Olivia Wilde Rocks Navy Bikini On Vacation As She Returns To Instagram For 1st Time After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde looks like she’s doing just fine after breaking up with Harry Styles. The actress posted an Instagram photo of herself and her friend, Babs, on Dec. 3. In the pic, the ladies are lounging in a hammock while wearing bikinis on a recent vacation. Olivia is cracking up in the pic, with her tanned, makeup-free skin glowing. She rocked a navy blue bikini to soak up the sun during her getaway.

This was Olivia’s first Instagram post since mid-October. She has remained fairly low-key since news broke on Nov. 18 that she and Harry had ended their two year relationship. After attending the Governor’s Awards and walking the red carpet on Nov. 19, Olivia left for her trip and has been out of the public eye in recent weeks.

Fans were quite shocked by the news of Olivia and Harry’s breakup, as she was seen attending one of his concerts with her children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just days before the news was revealed. The exes also hit up the gym together at the beginning of November.

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and he starred in, in the fall of 2020. At the time, Olivia had recently quietly split from her fiance, Jason Sudeikis, who she shares her two kids with. They did not publicly announce their breakup, though, until that November. Olivia and Harry’s romance went public at the beginning of 2021 when they attended a wedding together.

When Don’t Worry Darling was released earlier this year, Harry and Olivia’s relationship was thrust into the public eye amidst drama surrounding the film. Reports of a feud between Olivia and DWD’s female lead, Florence Pugh, surfaced ahead of the movie’s press tour. Olivia has repeatedly denied any tension with the actress. She also addressed rumors that she cheated on Jason with Harry, which she also vehemently denies, insisting that she and Jason were broken up long before the public knew about the split.