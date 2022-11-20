Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Gown For Governor’s Awards In 1st Photos After Harry Styles Split

Olivia, who reportedly split with Harry this week, stole the spotlight at the event as she and Florence Pugh were not on the red carpet at the same time following the drama over 'Don't Worry Darling.'

By:
November 20, 2022 11:11AM EST
View gallery
Actress Vanessa Hudgens wearing an Armani gown arrives at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' - Arrivals, United States - 22 Jul 2019
Olivia Wilde 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 16: World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 1 held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Christina Ricci Ref: SPL5503471 171122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde wasn’t about to let something like a breakup with Harry Styles ruin her evening at the Governor’s Ball in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19. The actress/director looked absolutely stunning for the annual event that presents stars with honorary Oscar statuettes, as she navigates the buzz surrounding her split with the “As It Was” singer, whom she dated after meeting on the drama-filled set of Don’t Worry, Darling in 2020.

Olivia Wilde stunned at the Governor’s Ball in November 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Florence Pugh, who also starred in the film with Olivia and Harry and was reportedly involved with the drama, was also at the Governor’s Ball. While a feud between Florence and Olivia was never confirmed, the ladies did not share the red carpet after arriving to the star-studded affair, which only added to the questions about their relationship.

However, Olivia recently got candid about the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, saying she was disappointed how her latest film became minimized due to the it. With cast firings, an on-set feud, her romance with Harry and even “Spitgate” making headlines for the psychological thriller, the mother of two had to deal with a pretty sizeable shadow cast over the production and herself when it opened last month. In a new interview with Elle, Olivia appeared to take it all in stride, calling the drama “untruths.”

Olivia Wilde looked flawless at the fabulous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here,’” she explained, adding that the public scrutiny has made her more aware of how it “pits women against one another.” She then went on to praise Florence, the movie’s lead. “She’s so generous in her acting in every scene,” Olivia said. “She makes everyone around her better.”

She didn’t stop there with the compliments to the young British star, as she revealed how much she appreciated Florence’s view on the drama surrounding the movie. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show,” Olivia explained. “And I love that she put it that way.” She also praised Florence for pointing out the sex scenes in the film are “overshadowing” the whole piece. “When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way.”

Meanwhile, Olivia skipped over the drama surrounding her ex Jason Sudeikis serving her custody papers in public, as she has spoken out about it previously, but she did remark on how she raises her two kids she shares with the Ted Lasso actor in the spotlight.

More From Our Partners

ad