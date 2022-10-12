Olivia Wilde Spotted Working Out After She Addressed ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde, 38, showed off a casual workout look on Wednesday when she took a trip to the gym in Studio City, CA. The actress looked gorgeous in a black short-sleeved top, matching leggings, and black sneakers as she was photographed outside the Tracy Anderson Gym. She had her hair pulled up in a ponytail, added sunglasses to the look, and carried a crossbody bag across her chest as she gave a slight smile to the camera.

Olivia’s latest workout outing comes after she made headlines for addressing the drama that took place while making her film, Don’t Worry Darling. The director admitted that she and Shia LaBeouf, whom her now boyfriend Harry Styles eventually replaced, couldn’t come to an agreement when getting ready to film the movie, during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month. The admission came after she claimed she had fired him amid rumors he and lead actress Florence Pugh couldn’t work together and he publicly responded by claiming he quit due to not getting enough rehearsal time.

“Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily,” she said about the situation. “Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress — which I’m very happy I did. At the time, was I bummed that we weren’t able to make it work? Yes. Did information about him come to light later that made me confident we made the right decision? Yes.”

By the end of the conversation, Stephen concluded that depending on the way you look at it, Shia was both let go and he chose to leave because he and Olivia couldn’t get to that agreement. She agreed and moved on from the conversation. She also addressed the rumors that Harry spit on Chris Pine, who’s also in the movie, during an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, after a video went viral. “People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact,” she said.

When Olivia’s not getting attention for her workout outings and movie drama, she’s doing so with her beau Harry. The lovebirds, who have been dating since Jan. 2021, are apparently “stronger than ever” and aren’t letting rumors about their romance bother them. “Despite rumors suggesting that there was trouble in their relationship, this entire experience has, in fact, made them stronger than ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“They both really wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were promoting this film and they think that they did this,” the source continued. “The love that they share this unbreakable bond, and they are both so supportive of each other’s careers and would never do anything to let that come in the way of their relationship.”