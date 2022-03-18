Harry Styles’ Grammy Wins: How Many He’s Won & For What

Harry Styles is one of the most exciting pop stars today – but how has the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer done at music’s biggest night? Here’s how many Grammys Harry has won.

There’s no denying that Harry Styles is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The former One Direction singer has blossomed into a vibrant solo artist, with hits like “Sign of the Times,” “Adore You,” “Golden,” and “Watermelon Sugar.” Add in his countless sold-out shows and the growing number of Gold and Platinum records, and it’s clear that this man is one of the shining stars in the pop music galaxy.

However, his light hasn’t shone so brightly when it comes to the Grammy awards. It’s almost inconceivable, but as of 2022, Harry Styles has only been nominated for three Grammys, and he’s just won a single award. This includes Harry’s time in 1D because the beloved boy band never scored a single nod.

“Though 1D have yet to receive a nomination, we just want to point out that the GRAMMYs are indeed boy band-friendly,” Grammys.com wrote in a letter to a fan in a 2014 “Ask The GRAMMYs” column. “After all, two of the biggest boy bands of all time — Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync — scored seven and eight career GRAMMY nominations, respectively. And One Direction’s Midnight Memories, which was released Nov. 25, 2013, will be within the eligibility period for the 57th GRAMMY Awards.” Spoiler alert: they didn’t get a nomination. Harry would have to go solo before getting some recognition from the Recording Academy.

His 1 Grammy

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Watermelon Sugar”) (2021)

‘s first – and so far, only – Grammy win came in 2021 at the 63 rd Grammy Awards. Harry won the Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.” The song — from Harry’s sophomore album, Fine Line — beat out Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” and “Cardigan,” by Harry’s ex, Taylor Swift. Taylor was gracious in defeat, applauding and supporting Harry on his win.

“Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much,” he said during his acceptance speech. “This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out [2017’s Harry Styles], during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here. Thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much.”

“I’m really grateful to be here,” said Harry. “All of these songs are f-cking massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you, so thank you so much.”

Nominations

Best Pop Vocal Album – ‘Fine Line’ (2021)

The 2021 Grammys’ category of Album of the Year was stacked, with Taylor’s folklore prevailing over Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, and Black Pumas’s deluxe edition of their self-titled album. In 2022, the category was expanded to ten entries, but in 2021, there was no room for Harry.

Instead, Harry’s Fine Line was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. He lost the Grammy to Dua’s Future Nostalgia, which also beat Taylor’s folklore, Justin Bieber’s Changes, and Lady Gaga’s Chromatica.

Best Music Video – ‘Adore You’ (2021)

Harry’s third Grammy nomination in 2021 was for Best Music Video. His “Adore You” video was up against Woodkid’s “Goliath,” Anderson . Paak’s “Lockdown,” Future ft. Drake’s “Life Is Good” and the eventual winner: “Brown Skin Girl,” by Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, & Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter.

Will He Perform?

Harry opened the Grammys in 2021 with a sultry performance of “Watermelon Sugar” after being introduced by host Trevor Noah. While Trevor was back for 2022, Harry wasn’t announced in the initial round of performers. With no new music to promote and no nominations in the 64th Grammy Awards, it’s unlikely that Harry will perform.

What’s Next for Harry Styles?

In 2022, Harry’s schedule is pretty much booked solid. He is the first of three headliners for the 2022 Coachella festival, performing on April 15 and 22. Harry’s May is quiet, but from June through July, he’s traveling throughout Europe on his Love On Tour. He resumes the tour in November, hitting Mexico and parts of South America.