Kevin Bacon & Metro Boomin Prove You’re A ‘Six-Pack Away’ From Anyone In Budweiser’s Super Bowl Ad

“Who drinks Budweiser? You know the type,” narrates Kevin Bacon at the start of Budweiser’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In the ad, titled “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” a single-six pack gets shared with people from all walks of life, all hard at work grinding their way to the next level of their personal and/or professional success. The commercial celebrates “those who don’t back down,” as Kevin says, “and the ones who don’t quit.” Cue Metro Boomin in his studio, putting together the next big hip hot hit before taking a Budweiser break.

“They say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other,” narrates Bacon as the Budweiser gets passed to a backyard barbecue. “But some are just a six-pack away. The people who share the same spirit share the same beer.” The commercial ends with that iconic tagline: “This Bud’s for you.”

“The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have thirty seconds to get people to feel something – to laugh, to cry, to be inspired,” Kevin Bacon said in a press release with the ad. “I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because, at its core, the concept has always been about connection. I was especially drawn to the ending when a Budweiser is handed to the camera, and I say, ‘This Bud’s For You.’ I think this ad is going to stick with people.”

While we don’t get to see Kevin, those who do appear in it. Metro Boomin is featured working alongside PineappleCITI, a singer/rapper who pulled herself back on her feet – literally – after an accident left her unable to walk for two years. Robert Moran, a construction worker with the Steedle Brothers Company, hosts the BBQ. He’s working hard to keep his father’s legacy of craftsmanship alive following his unexpected death. Theophilos Okuribido runs the food truck and launched Fry Day, where he shares good food with his community. On the basketball court, we see Damian Young playing for the Hometown Heroes. And there’s Laura Estra, who co-founded a community group during the pandemic focused on strengthening community ties when it felt everything was coming apart.

“Throughout Budweiser’s history, the brand has championed the American spirit – the values and ideals that connect all our consumers no matter where they live or what they do,” said Kristina Punwani, Head of Marketing, Budweiser, in that press release.

“In bringing back our iconic tagline, ‘This Bud’s For You,’ we are also evolving the meaning behind the phrase,” continues Punwani, “from something that used to signify the end of the work day to a mantra that embodies the modern consumer and all their side hustles, passion projects, and career successes. We are going to continue this focus on intentional and authentic connections with our audience around topics and passion points that matter most to them, like sports and music in 2023 and beyond.”