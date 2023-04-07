Coachella Live Stream: Will You Be Able To Watch The Festival From Home?

Coachella Watch Party? Coachella Watch Party! Not everyone can pack their bags and head to Indio, California, to catch the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Thankfully, you can watch it at home, on the go, or at a friend’s house. You don’t even have to pay someone to go on Instagram/TikTok Live while they’re amongst the 125,000 other fans. All you have to do is enjoy YouTube’s official coverage by tuning into Coachella’s YouTube Channel. That way, you can catch Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Latto, Wet Leg, Idris Elba (really!), The Linda Lindas, SCOWL, Domi & JD Beck, and every single other artist play.

For the first time, YouTube will be live-streaming Coachella from ALL stages with six (6) feeds across both weekends. Just go to Coachella’s YouTube Channel, pick a stage, and watch the performances happening live. In between sets, live stream viewers will be treated to on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, installations, behind-the-scenes Shorts moments, and more, capturing the Coachella experience – all without the sleep deprivation, Influencer(TM) interaction, and questionably priced amenities.

The YouTube coverage — sponsored by Fast X, Verizon, and NYX Professional Makeup in the U.S. and Levi Strauss and Co. across much of Europe — gets rolling at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on Friday, Apr. 14, and runs through Sunday night, Apr. 16. Weekend two begins on Apr. 21 at the same time, with Tic Tac® and Dove Shower Collection as sponsors in the U.S. and Levi Strauss and Co. sponsoring the European live stream. Tune in reminders can be set now!

YouTube is also providing a unique Coachella experience.

All in with YouTube Shorts: Fans can participate in the Coachella experience and interact with their favorite artists on YouTube Shorts. Fans can help build the set lists for some of the biggest artists: DJ Calvin Harris, global superstar Becky G, and GRAMMY award-winning Burna Boy. YouTube Shorts will also allow BLINKs – fans of BLACKPINK They can also show global icons BLACKPINK how they’re getting ready for the group’s first-ever headlining performance.

Fans can participate in the Coachella experience and interact with their favorite artists on YouTube Shorts. Fans can help build the set lists for some of the biggest artists: DJ Calvin Harris, global superstar Becky G, and GRAMMY award-winning Burna Boy. YouTube Shorts will also allow BLINKs – fans of BLACKPINK They can also show global icons BLACKPINK how they’re getting ready for the group’s first-ever headlining performance. Exclusive Merch Drops: YouTube has partnered with Coachella to drop exclusive Merch from over a dozen artists. In addition to a custom Coachella drop, all will be available for purchase directly on the live stream and through YouTube Shorts on Coachella’s channel via YouTube Shopping. There will be items featuring Bad Bunny, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Fisher, Porter Robinson, YUNGBLUD, and more.

YouTube has partnered with Coachella to drop exclusive Merch from over a dozen artists. In addition to a custom Coachella drop, all will be available for purchase directly on the live stream and through YouTube Shorts on Coachella’s channel via YouTube Shopping. There will be items featuring and more. Exclusive YouTube Premium Pre-Parties: Those who have subscribed to YouTube Premium will be granted special access to artists as they prepare for the set on stage. Viewers will see how their favorites get hyped up before their set, how they choose the set list, or if there are any special backstage rituals.

YouTube has also provided a series of Coachella playlists to help get fans hyped up: The Lineup, Desert Dance Floor, Generation Next, Coachella Legends, Field Daze, Golden Hours, and Road to the Desert.