Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Cozy Up On Romantic Horseback Riding Date: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went horseback riding on their latest date on Sunday, April 2. The rumored new couple were seen in pictures getting cozy with each other riding the same horse, at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California. Bad Bunny, 29, sat behind Kendall, 27, who snapped photos of them riding around the area. The musician and the model also took turns riding the horse one at a time, and they seemed to be having an absolute blast together.

Kendall was dressed in a white top, blue jeans, and a white hat for the horseback riding date. Bad Bunny wore a beige jacket over a white shirt and black jeans. When they were on the same horse, Bad Bunny cuddled up really close to Kendall, who took the lead on the horse, given she has plenty of equestrian experience. They spent about 90 minutes riding horses together on their romantic date, according to TMZ.

The Kardashians star and the Grammy Award winning singer have yet to confirm their romance, despite being seen on several dates together over the last two months. They were first linked back in February, when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills. That was roughly four months after Kendall split from her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, after more than two years together.

After their Beverly Hills date night, Kendall and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic sushi date in West Hollywood in early March, where they were joined by Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. They engaged in some some major PDA at the end of the evening. Days later, Kendall and Bad Bunny attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lavish Oscars after-party, followed by a visit to a new celeb-studded club in West Hollywood, later in March.

When Kendall and Bad Bunny first started seeing each other, sources revealed that they “were introduced by friends” after Bad Bunny bought a house in LA. “She likes him and is having fun,” a source from PEOPLE said about Kendall and Bad Bunny. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming,” they added.