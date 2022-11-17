Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Her Baby Son In New Season Finale Teaser For ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian's son -- who's name has yet to be revealed -- made it on camera wearing an adorable gray sleeper.

By:
November 17, 2022 9:35PM EST
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian‘s son is getting some airtime on Hulu’s The Kardashians. The reality icon, 38, welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, back in July — and has kept him under wraps with the exception of a small glimpse on social media. This week, however, the 3-month-old baby was also seen snuggling with his mom in a teaser for the upcoming finale of the Hulu show, set to air the week of Nov. 21.

In the brief look at the scene, Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and older sister Kim Kardashian, 42, are seen with her. “Life is good,” Kris can be said saying via voiceover, as Khloe then hands her baby over to the doting grandmother. “A new baby in the family is magic,” the Good American founder then says, as Kim inquires about a name for the brother of True Thompson, 4. “What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know,” the SKKN by Kim founder questions. Khloe has yet to reveal his name. Notably, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, has also not revealed the name of her son born in February (she initially named him Wolf Webster, but later revealed that was no longer his name).

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second son via surrogate in July but has yet to confirm his name. (Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock)

Khloe’s little boy has made just a couple brief appearances on social media so far. His debut was with an adorable Halloween costume in a Tigger onesie to accompany True as Owlette. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloe wrote, adding, “(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over).” The mom-of-two was holding the baby in the photo, which did not show his face. In a second post, he popped up in an Instagram story on a playdate with True as well as cousins North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 7.

The little boy’s arrival was shrouded in secrecy as Khloe did not come forward about the surrogate pregnancy until weeks before his arrival. Around the time of his conception via IVF, Tristan had been caught cheating with Marlaee Nichols, who also gave birth to his son Theo, 11 months, in Dec. 2021. Per The Kardashians, Khloe found out about the scandal after sister Kim stumbled upon a news article — prompting her to once again end the relationship with Tristan.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” Khloe said on the season premiere of season two of The Kardashians.

“Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out,” she also said. “This is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” she added, keeping a positive attitude.

More From Our Partners

ad