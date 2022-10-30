Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Three months after her second child's birth, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of the little one for the first time in honor of Halloween.

By:
October 30, 2022 8:18PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian True Thompson!
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.

The siblings were dressed up for Halloween in the pics, with True as Owlette and her little brother as Tigger. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloe captioned the pic. She has yet to share the name of her son, who was born via surrogate.

However, earlier this week, Khloe talked about her baby’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” Khloe revealed. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

During the premiere of season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloe FaceTimed True after the surrogate gave birth. She was holding the newborn baby during the call, and True called him “Snowy” over the phone. At the time, fans were actually wondering if Snowy was the name of Kylie Jenner’s second baby, who was born in Feb. 2022. Kylie originally revealed her son’s name to be Wolf, but later shared that she and Travis Scott had decided to change the name. They have yet to share the baby’s new name.

Kardashians fans were certain that True mistook her brother for her cousin (Kylie’s baby) during the FaceTime call with Khloe, and wondered if she was mentioning “Snowy” because that was actually Kylie’s baby’s name. The family has not addressed this directly, but it looks like Snowy is actually just True’s pet name for her brother!

More From Our Partners

ad