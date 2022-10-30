Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.

The siblings were dressed up for Halloween in the pics, with True as Owlette and her little brother as Tigger. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloe captioned the pic. She has yet to share the name of her son, who was born via surrogate.

However, earlier this week, Khloe talked about her baby’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My daughter says his name is Snowy,” Khloe revealed. “It’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint. I swear she does things just to mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

During the premiere of season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloe FaceTimed True after the surrogate gave birth. She was holding the newborn baby during the call, and True called him “Snowy” over the phone. At the time, fans were actually wondering if Snowy was the name of Kylie Jenner’s second baby, who was born in Feb. 2022. Kylie originally revealed her son’s name to be Wolf, but later shared that she and Travis Scott had decided to change the name. They have yet to share the baby’s new name.

Kardashians fans were certain that True mistook her brother for her cousin (Kylie’s baby) during the FaceTime call with Khloe, and wondered if she was mentioning “Snowy” because that was actually Kylie’s baby’s name. The family has not addressed this directly, but it looks like Snowy is actually just True’s pet name for her brother!