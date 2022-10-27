Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She Wants More Kids After 2nd Baby With Tristan

The reality star also revealed what her daughter calls her son, even though she didn't reveal her baby boy's real name.

By:
October 27, 2022 1:06PM EDT
khloe kardashian
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian dresses sexy as she meets with her daughter True for gymnastic class wearing a revealing black top with distressed denim and heels.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian opened up about having her second child through surrogacy during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 27. Khloe, 38, spoke about being glad about having both a boy and a girl, but she also told host Kelly Clarkson whether she plans on having any more little ones, after welcoming her son in July.

 

Kelly, who is also a mother to a son and daughter, asked Khloe if she was also “excited” to have “one of both,” and Khloe agreed, but she also revealed that she doesn’t think that she’ll have anymore kids after her son. “I [have] one of both, and I think I’m good. Shop is closed. Yes, one of each,” she said.

Besides speaking about whether she had plans for more kids, she also opened up about surrogacy, and how “amazing” the process was. She credited her older sister Kim Kardashian with helping her decide to go the surrogacy route. “It’s such a blessing that we have this. My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy. She had two that she carried on her own, and the last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I would’ve been as comfortable. I wouldn’t have been aware. I watched her go through her journey and I’m just so grateful for how open she’s always been about her journey,” she said.

Khloe and True step outside together. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Despite crediting the SKIMS founder with inspiring her to explore surrogacy, Khloe did say that her experience was “different” from her sister’s, as she described herself as a “control freak,” but said that her surrogate was great. “I love my surrogate. She’s amazing, but I’m still like, I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you’re doing, what you’re eating,” she said.

Khloe has kept her son’s name a secret, and while she didn’t tell Khloe what it was, she dropped a possible hint, revealing what her daughter True Thompson calls him. “My daughter says his name is ‘Snowy.’ It’s not Snowy,” she said. Khloe did drop a hint for her son’s name back in September. She revealed that his first initial is also a “T” matching his sister and dad, Tristan Thompson

Khloe carries her daughter. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Aside from surrogacy, Khloe also spoke about her relationship with Tristan and working to recover following the breakup, after his paternity scandal. An insider close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she doesn’t have any plans to get back together with her ex. “The last thing she needs in her life again is more Tristan drama. That ship has sailed for her, and she’s glad they can be cordial and coparent together,” they said.

More From Our Partners

ad