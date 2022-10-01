Why Khloe Kardashian ‘Can’t Imagine’ Reconciling With Tristan After Baby No. 2

After a turned down proposal, followed by a secret engagement and multiple cheating scandals, a future for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson isn't in the cards.

Khloe Kardashian “can’t imagine ever getting back together” with ex Tristan Thompson. Far too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone,” a source close to the 38-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The last thing she needs in her life again is more Tristan drama. That ship has sailed for her, and she’s glad they can be cordial and coparent together,” they added.

The Good American founder has had more than her fair share of ups and downs with the NBA star, 31: beyond cheating during Khloe’s first pregnancy and then kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019, Tristan once again engaged in an affair with Maralee Nichols in 2021, leading to a pregnancy. The Texas-based trainer gave birth to their son Theo in Dec. 2021, the same week news broke of the scandal.

“The last thing in the world Khloe feels like reliving right now is the Tristan drama once again,” the source explained to HL. “She knows it wasn’t going to be avoided, especially with the show being filmed, but she’s in such a different place than she was even just a few months ago,” they aded.

As documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe found out about the affair and baby at the same time as the rest of the world. During that period, it’s also been reported that Khloe and Tristan were secretly engaged for nine months (separate to another proposal she turned down) — which also coincided with the exes going forward with IVF and an embryo transplant, which successfully occurred just days before Thanksgiving 2021. A surrogate gave birth to their son — who’s name has yet to be revealed — on July 28.

Notably, Khloe kept news of her own second child a secret from Hulu’s cameras — sharing that she wasn’t ready to share that with anyone outside of her immediate family. “It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” Khloe said through tears about going through the traumatic experience during a confessional on The Kardashians. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time’s ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand, but that doesn’t do anything.”

The source also added that the “romantic” feelings she once had for Tristan are now gone. “A part of her feels like she will always have love for Tristan since he fathered her children, but it’s not the type of romantic love she once felt. The only thing she cares about is that Tristan is a loving and present father to their kids,” they said.

