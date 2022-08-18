Tristan Thompson Has Been Paying Maralee Nichols Child Support For Baby Theo

New dad (again) Tristan Thompson confirmed he's paying Maralee Nichols child support, despite her past claims to the contrary.

August 18, 2022
Tristan Thompson
An attorney for Tristan Thompson has reportedly confirmed that the NBA great, 31, is paying child support to the mother of his son Theo, Maralee Nichols. Tristan “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child,” the attorney told Us Weekly on August 18. Maralee gave birth to her child with Tristan in December of 2018, making him now eight months old.

Tristan Thompson (Papadakis Press/MEGA)

A spokesperson previously told the outlet that Tristan wasn’t paying Maralee, who is also 31. The Texas fitness pro has spent time seemingly shading Khloe Kardashian‘s ex in social media posts since their child was born. “Less time on captions, more time on actions,” she captioned a pic of her in workout gear on August 11. Never skip leg day.”

That in itself may seem innocuous, but it came just hours after Tristan posted a pic of himself with an eyebrow-raising caption. “I never switched sides, I switched lanes,” he wrote. “I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe.” 

Tristan is dad to daughter True, 4, and his new child born via surrogate with reality TV icon Khloe, 38, born August 5. He’s also a father to 5-year-old son Prince whom he had with ex Jordan Craig. As he juggles his responsibilities as a parent to four, a source close to Khloe and Tristan recently told HollywoodLife how they’d be approaching custody of their tiny new arrival.

“Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

In January, Tristan confirmed that a paternity test showed him to be the biological father of Theo, and publicly apologized to Khloe. “I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he wrote via Instagram, in part. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” It was later revealed that a surrogate was already set to give birth to his second baby with Khloe when the paternity scandal with Maralee broke.

