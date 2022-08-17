Maralee Nichols Seemingly Shades Tristan Thompson After He Says He’s Gotten ‘Wiser’

Is Maralee Nichols shading Tristan Thompson? That’s what some of her Instagram followers seem to think after she posted a cryptic caption along with a gorgeous fitness-themed photo just hours after he posted his own post on Aug. 11. In the pic, the beauty, who gave birth to the 31-year-old NBA player’s son Theo last year, wore a long-sleeved gray fitted crop top and matching leggings in a workout room as her long hair was down and she held up her phone.

“Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never skip leg day,” her caption read. Tristan’s own post included a photo of him standing against a brick wall while wearing a button-down black top with a large yellow floral pattern on it, black pants, and white sneakers. “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe,” he wrote alongside it.

After Maralee shared her pic and caption, it didn’t take long for her followers to point out that her message could be related to Tristan’s message. “Love the shade,” one follower wrote while another encouraged her to “stay optimistic.” Others complimented her look and asked her how she keeps such a toned figure.

Maralee and Tristan’s latest posts come after they made headlines for going through a paternity lawsuit. The former claimed to have gotten pregnant by the latter after hooking up with him in March 2021, when he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian. The athlete took a DNA test and confirmed he is the father of the little boy and took to his Instagram story to reveal he was taking “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in Jan. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

A month after Tristan admitted to being the father of Theo, Maralee publicly shared that he “has done nothing to support their son” since his birth. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep told HollywoodLife in a statement.

In addition to Theo, Tristan is the father of son Prince, 5, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, as well as daughter True, 4, and a newborn son, both of whom he shares with ex Khloe. His youngest child was conceived via surrogate in Nov. and was born earlier this month.