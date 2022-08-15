Tristan Thompson Spends Quality Time With Son Prince, 5, After Birth Of 2nd Kid With Khloe Kardashian

“Training day,” Tristan Thompson captioned a photo he posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 13). In the pic, Tristan, 31, beamed with pride as his 5-year-old son Prince Oliver wore his father’s Chicago Bulls jersey while holding a basketball. In a subsequent video, Prince practiced his dribbling skills with a basketball seemingly as old as his father before subbing it out for a new ball (with a better bounce.) “Starting them early,” Tristan captioned the clip as Prince continued to practice his skills.

Tristan shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. Jordan, 31, was famously pregnant with Prince when Tristan struck up his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Tristan and Khloé, 38, welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, and on Aug. 5, a source close to The Kardashians star confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Tristan welcomed their second child, born via surrogate. The baby, a son, arrived seven months after she and Tristan split for what seems to be the final time.

The custody agreement seems to reflect the finality of this latest breakup. Khloé and Tristan have agreed that she will “have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, just days after the child was born. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” the insider added, noting that Tristan is just happy to have a son because he “really wanted another boy.”

Khloé and Tristan parted in December 2021, following the revelation that he had fathered a child with another woman named Maralee Nichols. After allegations of parentage, Tristan confirmed that he was the father when a paternity test showed he was indeed the baby boy’s daddy. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”