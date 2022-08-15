Tristan Thompson Spends Quality Time With Son Prince, 5, After Birth Of 2nd Kid With Khloe Kardashian

A week after Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their second child, the NBA player spent some time on the court with his eldest child, 5-year-old son Prince.

By:
August 15, 2022 11:44AM EDT
View gallery
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Los Angeles, CA - Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock

“Training day,” Tristan Thompson captioned a photo he posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 13). In the pic, Tristan, 31, beamed with pride as his 5-year-old son Prince Oliver wore his father’s Chicago Bulls jersey while holding a basketball. In a subsequent video, Prince practiced his dribbling skills with a basketball seemingly as old as his father before subbing it out for a new ball (with a better bounce.) “Starting them early,” Tristan captioned the clip as Prince continued to practice his skills.

Tristan shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. Jordan, 31, was famously pregnant with Prince when Tristan struck up his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Tristan and Khloé, 38, welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, and on Aug. 5, a source close to The Kardashians star confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Tristan welcomed their second child, born via surrogate. The baby, a son, arrived seven months after she and Tristan split for what seems to be the final time.

The custody agreement seems to reflect the finality of this latest breakup. Khloé and Tristan have agreed that she will “have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, just days after the child was born. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants,” the insider added, noting that Tristan is just happy to have a son because he “really wanted another boy.”

Tristan Thompson with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As of August 2022, the 2016 NBA Champ was a free agent without a team. (Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock)

 

Khloé and Tristan parted in December 2021, following the revelation that he had fathered a child with another woman named Maralee Nichols. After allegations of parentage, Tristan confirmed that he was the father when a paternity test showed he was indeed the baby boy’s daddy. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

More From Our Partners

ad