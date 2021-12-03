Tristan Thompson’s Girlfriends: All About His Relationships With Khloe Kardashian, Jordan Craig & More

Tristan Thompson has some notable exes, including Khloe Kardashian. Here’s what to know about the NBA star’s past romantic relationships.

Tristan Thompson‘s love life seems to always land him in the news. The pro basketball player, 30, previously dated model Jordan Craig, 30, with whom he shares son Prince, 4. In 2016, Tristan began a years-long, on-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 37. The former couple share daughter True, 3, and have broken up at different points due to Tristan cheating with other women such as Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie Jordyn Woods, 24. On Dec. 3, Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, 31, claimed in a new lawsuit that she is pregnant with Tristan’s child. Tristan admitted to sleeping with Maralee in court docs obtained by Daily Mail, though he said he would like to take a paternity test. Below, learn all about the women who have been romantically involved with Tristan Thompson.

Jordan Craig

Tristan started dating Jordan, a model, social media influencer and lifestyle blogger, in 2014. They dated for roughly two years, but after calling off the romance, it was revealed that Jordan was pregnant. Tristan started dating Khloe around that time, and so there was speculation that some cheating was involved. However, Khloe and Tristan have both denied these rumors. Jordan gave birth to Prince on December 12, 2016, at which point the NBA star was publicly dating Khloe. Although Tristan rarely posts about the four year old, in October 2021 he shared a pic of Prince and True looking like twins. Jordan, meanwhile, posts images on social media of her son here and there. Before ever dating Tristan, Jordan got married to rapper Tyga, 32, in September 2010, but they filed for divorce a month later. Ironically, Tyga went on to date Khloe’s sister Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian

The first time Tristan and Khloe were publicly seen together was in August 2016, when the former couple was seen leaving Bootsy Bellows in Hollywood. It was later revealed during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they actually met through mutual friend Brandon Jennings. Khloe and Tristan were practically inseparable by the 2016 holidays, which is when his son Prince was born. Come fall 2017, reports began to circulate that Khloe and Tristan were expecting their first child together. They confirmed the exciting news that December, and on April 12, 2018, Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s baby girl True. True arrived at a difficult time in the couple’s relationship: in the days leading up to Khloe’s delivery, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple women. The pair had a rough next few months, but on New Year’s Eve 2018, they reunited and shared a kiss.

In February 2019, Khloe and Tristan officially split after reports circulated that Tristan cheated with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Jordyn was excommunicated from the Kardashian clan, and Khloe was left completely devastated. After they broke up, Khloe made baby True the center of her life. However, Tristan kept trying to get back into Khloe’s good graces by leaving flirty comments on her IG posts. As Khloe and Tristan continued co-parenting, their relationship improved. During the 2020 holidays, Khloe spent time with Tristan in Boston after he started playing with the Celtics. They eventually got back together in early 2021, which Khloe confirmed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which filmed in April. The day after the episode aired in June 2021, Khloe and Tristan broke up again, according to Page Six. The breakup came amid rumors that Tristan went into a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on June 18 and looked “disheveled” when he came out, though he called these reports false in response. Per Page Six, Khloe and Tristan’s split was “amicable.”

In December 2021, drama ensued once again for Khloe and Tristan. This time, court docs were released that accused Tristan of fathering another child with Maralee. Maralee was due with a son on Dec. 3, 2021, and claimed that Tristan was the father. In court documents, Tristan admitted to having sex with Maralee multiple times in March 2021, at which point he and Khloe were together still. Tristan has requested a paternity test because, he claimed, Maralee did not know the exact date of conception.

Jordyn Woods

Tristan never technically dated Jordyn, though their February 2019 hookup did cause a whole lot of drama. Tristan and Jordyn were spotted making out at a party, and the news quickly made headlines in the pop culture world. As a result, Tristan and Khloe officially called it quits and Jordyn was no longer apart of the KarJenner world. She opened up about the backlash from the scandal, which cost her a friendship with Kylie, in an interview with Hillsong Channel in Sept. 2020. “I deleted everything off my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone, I responded to about two people,” she said. “I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything was just…everything in my life changed.”

At the KUWTK reunion, Khloe said she’s forgiven Jordyn for her role in the scandal. “I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” Khloe said. “I think that’s a huge misconception [that I just forgave Tristan]. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties.” However, Khloe did admit that Jordyn has yet to apologize to her face-to-face.

Maralee Nichols

Maralee was an unknown figure before December 3, 2021, which is when Daily Mail published the court docs of her lawsuit against Tristan. The docs, which were filed in the Superior State of California, County of Los Angeles, confirm that Marilyn and Tristan hooked up at a hotel following his 30th birthday celebrations in Houston, Texas in March 2021 (He was still dating Khloe, at the time). Tristan admitted in the court docs to having sex with Maralee several times at the hotel, but says this night was the only time he had relations with Maralee. However, Maralee claims the pair had a “five month affair” that took place in California, as well.

In her court documents, Maralee is reportedly asking for child support, as well as reimbursement for expenses like a doula, birthing classes and more, from Tristan in the state of California, according to Daily Mail. However, in Tristan’s response, he is asking for the case to be moved from California to Texas. He insists that he does not have a permanent residence in California and that his “domicile residence” is in Massachusetts. He explains that his residence in California is strictly for the purpose of spending time with Prince and True, who live in the state. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.