Jordan Craig Not Surprised ‘At All’ Tristan Thompson Isn’t Very Involved With True: She’s Been ‘Raising Son Alone’

Tristan Thompson ‘s ex Jordan Craig thinks he’s doing to daughter True what he did to their son Prince: being an absentee dad.



When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in September of 2016, his longtime love and recent ex Jordan Craig, 27, was pregnant with his baby. Their son Prince arrived in Dec. 2016 and Tristan has seen precious little of the boy, between his NBA career and his high-profile romance with Khloe. The reality star had no hard feelings that he had a baby with someone else and wished he’d been a more involved father with his son. She’s now learned that he’s not a very present dad with their 14-month-old daughter True Thompson ever since the couple split in February following his cheating scandal

“Khloe urged Tristan to be more involved in his son Prince’s life when they were together. She was always curious as to why he didn’t see Prince that much and she constantly asked questions. That was something that was very important to her. She always questioned what was going on with Jordan, but she never thought Tristan cheated on Jordan with her,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jordan has felt for a long time now that she is raising Prince alone. Tristan barely sees his son. Jordan gets very frustrated when on social media Tristan tries to look so involved when he’s not. It’s really sad, so she isn’t at all surprised to see Khloe struggle with Tristan’s involvement with True. Jordan has no ill will or feelings for Khloe whatsoever. She loves her son so much and essentially raises him alone,” the insider adds.

In a June 12 Instagram story, Khloe finally addressed how she began dating Tristan after in court papers Jordan revealed that she suffered “serious pregnancy complications” from the stress of watching Tristan and Khloe get into a hot and heavy relationship.. The 35-year-old reality star said the needed to speak her “truth” on how she and Tristan, 28, became involved so quickly after the model got pregnant by the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“I’m disappointed about even needing to post this, but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” she began. “My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

“He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point,” she explained “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she wrote. “I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe,” she concluded. “Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is MY TRUTH.”