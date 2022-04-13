Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photo Of Son Prince, 5, & True, 4, Together For Daughter’s Birthday

In honor of True Thompson turning four years old, her daddy, Tristan Thompson, shared a photo of True’s brother, young Prince Thompson, in a pledge to ‘always protect’ her.

“Happy birthday, momma,” Tristan Thompson captioned an Instagram Story of him with True Thompson on Apr. 12, when Tristan and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter turned four years old. “I love you soo Princess.” In a subsequent story, Tristan, 31, remarked how he “can’t believe my baby is 4.” The Chicago Bulls player also gifted his fans a rare look at this son, Prince Thompson. “Prince and Daddy love you soo much, Tutu,” Tristan captioned the photo that showed his and Jordan Craig’s son and True. “We will always protect you.”

Jordan gave birth to Prince on Dec. 12, 2016. At that point, Tristan had begun his relationship with Khloe. There was some speculation online that Tristan had cheated on Jordan with Khloe, but Thompson’s later infidelities would overshadow this drama.

Tristan also wrote that True will “always be my number one pick in Fortnite duos, momma,” showing True – in a shirt covered with hearts – rocking a pair of gamer headphones. It was one of the many family tributes to True on her big day. Kris Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful!” Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared photos of True on their respective Instagram Stories. “I got you for life, True. I love you so much. Happy Birthday,” wrote Kim.

North West had her own special tribute for her cousin. The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got sassy while hanging with her BFF, cousin Penelope Disick. After Penelope wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “‘Ooh, I’m four years old. Four sucks!” Khloe, who was filming the video, let out an audible gasp while North laughed at her sassy joke.

True’s party was a pastel paradise, with Khloe rocking a Dior pink-and-white logo top with matching pants. The cake was a multi-tier nighttime scene, with a giant edible moon atop cakes covered in stars and other moons. The party was designed by Wild Child Party & Supply, while florist Jeff Leatham added some distinct flair to the bash. Videos of the party also captured True dancing along with a giant Squishmallows’ Cameron the Cat. There were also kittens at the party, with Chicago West cuddling one particular kitty.