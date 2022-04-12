Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sends Sassy Message To Cousin True On Her 4th Birthday: Watch

North West shared a funny message to deliver to her cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter had to say!

North West had her own special tribute for cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you’d expect! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!”

True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, who was filming the video, audibly gasped at North’s shout-out while the other kids laughed at her clowning around — as she’s want to do. The 8-year-old was notably wearing an oversized t-shirt which featured her dad Kanye West‘s face wearing the shutter shades he made famous around the release of his 2007 album Graduation.

More videos taken at the party show True’s mom Khloe in a matching aughts-era Dior pink-and-white logo top and pants singing happy birthday to her little girl as all the friends and relatives gathered around. The pastel-colored party was designed by Wild Child Party & Supply while florist Jeff Leatham helped to make the little one’s cat-themed party one never to forget.

Other behind-the-scenes videos of the party show True dancing with a costumed character Squishmallows’ Cameron the Cat and the kids enjoying cakes, a face-painting station, an inflatable slide, ball pit, and kitten petting zoo.

In addition to showing off her personality at her cousin’s party, this isn’t the first time North has shared her unique side! In a recent video for Vogue magazine, as mom Kim Kardashian gave a tour of the family home, she also shared North’s adorable and creatively sound paintings and sketches.

Kim showed off the creations done by her “really, really good artist North” who “loves to paint,” displaying a few pieces that had nature scenes and an adorable wolf plus a bearded dragon. Moreover, Kim showed a “charcoal” sketch drawing North did when she had COVID — and the mood of the photo definitely reflected that! The image featured what seemed to be North drawing herself breathing fire perhaps, or at least looking miserable, surrounding by what could be described as chaos or disorientation. “Maybe that was just her emo mood,” Kim joked, adding how she loves “seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling,” saying it’s been “an amazing hobby of hers.”