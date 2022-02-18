Kim Kardashian Shares North’s ‘Emo’ Artwork From When She Had Covid: I Love Seeing Her ‘Moods’ In Her Art

Kim Kardashian is sharing all the beautiful treasures of her home in a new video, and some of those treasures include her daughter North’s paintings!

Kim Kardashian showed off her minimalist, beige-and-cream-colored home in a recent video for Vogue magazine, and she gave fans a special treat in the process: daughter North‘s adorable and creatively sound paintings and sketches.

Kim showed off the creations done by her “really, really good artist North” who “loves to paint,” displaying a few pieces that had nature scenes and an adorable wolf plus a bearded dragon. Moreover, Kim showed a “charcoal” sketch drawing North did when she had COVID — and the mood of the photo definitely reflected that! The image featured what seemed to be North drawing herself breathing fire perhaps, or at least looking miserable, surrounding by what could be described as chaos or disorientation. “Maybe that was just her emo mood,” Kim joked, adding how she loves “seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling,” saying it’s been “an amazing hobby of hers.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has showed off her daughter’s art skills. Last year, the mom-of-four shared an Instagram story a Bob Ross-esque painting by the 8-year-old that displayed a purple, snow-capped mountain range overlooking a crystal, pristine lake. In the foreground, a pair of trees loomed overhead, with wild grass and flowers all around. North also captured the reflection of the forest in the lake’s waters. The shot left social media users in shock, denying such a young child could paint with that type of talent. Judging by Kim’s Vogue video, perhaps we were wrong!