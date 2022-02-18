Watch

Kim Kardashian Shares North’s ‘Emo’ Artwork From When She Had Covid: I Love Seeing Her ‘Moods’ In Her Art

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian,North West
Kim Kardashian West and North West
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian is sharing all the beautiful treasures of her home in a new video, and some of those treasures include her daughter North’s paintings!

Kim Kardashian showed off her minimalist, beige-and-cream-colored home in a recent video for Vogue magazine, and she gave fans a special treat in the process: daughter North‘s adorable and creatively sound paintings and sketches.

Kim showed off the creations done by her “really, really good artist North” who “loves to paint,” displaying a few pieces that had nature scenes and an adorable wolf plus a bearded dragon. Moreover, Kim showed a “charcoal” sketch drawing North did when she had COVID — and the mood of the photo definitely reflected that! The image featured what seemed to be North drawing herself breathing fire perhaps, or at least looking miserable, surrounding by what could be described as chaos or disorientation. “Maybe that was just her emo mood,” Kim joked, adding how she loves “seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling,” saying it’s been “an amazing hobby of hers.”

North West art
North West’s COVID art (YouTube).

This isn’t the first time Kim has showed off her daughter’s art skills. Last year, the mom-of-four shared an Instagram story a Bob Ross-esque painting by the 8-year-old that displayed a purple, snow-capped mountain range overlooking a crystal, pristine lake. In the foreground, a pair of trees loomed overhead, with wild grass and flowers all around. North also captured the reflection of the forest in the lake’s waters. The shot left social media users in shock, denying such a young child could paint with that type of talent. Judging by Kim’s Vogue video, perhaps we were wrong!

North West
North West
Kanye West and North West

North also showed off her creative skills in a TikTok made around the holidays where she shared a cute makeup tutorial to her joint TikTok account she shares with mom Kim, getting in the holiday spirit with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-style makeup. In the video, the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas tune plays in the background while North puts on the playful makeup, which included red eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, and Rudolph’s signature red nose. North was sure to give followers a full view of the finished look, signing off with a peace sign.The eldest of the Kardashian-West clan followed up with another video posted to the joint account, wearing the same makeup and lip-syncing one of Jim Carrey‘s hilarious monologues from the 2000 Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas.