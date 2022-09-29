Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Proposed Before Paternity Scandal: Why She Said No

A lot happened in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship that the public didn’t know about. In fact, in December 2020, he actually popped the question! Kim Kardashian revealed the juicy tidbit, which Khloe confirmed, during the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians.

“I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was, like, a year since they had drama [with Jordyn Woods], so this was last Valentine’s Day,” Kim dished. “I called him the day after, like, ‘I never heard anything from Khloe, did you propose?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I did it in December.’ She didn’t even tell us!”

Khloe and Tristan broke up after he cheated on her with Jordyn in Jan. 2019. However, they began to reconcile during the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, and slowly got back together in private. Still, Khloe had a reason for turning down Tristan’s proposal.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship. I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,'” she revealed. “So that’s why I said, “I’m not comfortable accepting this right now. I’m not excited to tell my family.’ As hurtful as that probably was to hear for him, it was the truth. I’m not going to accept something and give someone false hope.”

Khloe and Tristan stayed together on and off after the proposal. By the fall of 2021, they were fully back together, and even made serious plans to expand their family. A surrogate was implanted with one of Tristan and Khloe’s embryos just ahead of Thanksgiving. It was only days later when Tristan’s paternity scandal was made public, and Khloe found out with the rest of the world that he had fathered a child with another woman. The court documents revealed that Tristan had known about this baby since July 2021 — the same time he was discussing a future with Khloe.

Khloe discussed how devastated she was by the timing of everything during The Kardashians premiere. This week, she added, “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part was training yourself to unlove someone. This was my life for six years. We weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy. We did all these things together. So learning how to undo all those things take time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”