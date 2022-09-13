Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Hater Who Accuses Her Of Not Spending Time With Kids

Khloe Kardashian, 38, showed off a glamorous look on her Instagram on Sept. 12, but some of the people in the comments section were not supportive of the TV personality. After the Good American owner shared a series of photos from Beyonce‘s birthday party, one Instagram user took to the comments section to question Khloe’s parenting. “When do you spend time with your kids??”, the person asked while seemingly throwing subtle shade, to which Khloe replied, “When they are awake baby doll.”

Despite the hater’s comments, Khloe’s 268 million followers took to the comments section to show their support of the beautiful momma. One admirer wrote, “Wow!! Khloé you look ABSOLUTELY amazing,” with another commented, “Insanely gorgeous beyond.” And we must say that we agree!

In the set of photos, Khloe wore head-to-toe shimmering Celia Kritharioti Couture for the lavish birthday bash. The ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and body-hugging mini skirt. The Kardashians star finished the outfit with matching crystal-embellished high-heeled boots. And of course, her look would not be complete without full-on disco glam hair and makeup! Koko rocked her blonde tresses in long and full retro waves with silver eyeshadow and an elegant nude lip. She also carried a mini shimmering purse that matched her crystalized style for the evening.

In one of the photos, Khloe posed next to Kim Kardashian, 41, and their pal, La La Anthony. Khloe captioned this set of photos, “All the single ladies,” making it clear that these three gals are single and ready to mingle! The Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, showed her support for the women by commenting a single heart-eyes emoji. Kim rocked a sexy red animal print bodysuit with matching high-heeled pumps, while La La unique gold two-piece look that featured one-legged pants.

The single gals’ night out comes just over one month after Khloe and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed their second-child together on Aug. 5. In July, the blonde beauty’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that the ex-pair were expecting a child. “We can confirm True [Thompson] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep told us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and were continuously on-and-off romantically until their final split in June 2021, according to Page Six. They welcomed their daughter, True, 4, on April 12, 2018. Since then, the couple’s relationship has remained strictly as co-parents in light of Tristan cheating on Khloe, which Kim revealed on an episode their Hulu show, The Kardashians, on June 9.