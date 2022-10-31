Maralee Nichols Celebrates 1st Halloween With Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo: Photos

Maralee Nichols and her child with Tristan Thompson celebrated Halloween in style! The fitness model, 31, took to Instagram stories on Monday, October 31, to share pics of their 10-month-old baby Theo. In a Halloween day photo, which you can see via her Instagram account on the seventh slide, Maralee rocked an alluring Red Riding Hood mini dress costume with lace details, thigh high boots, and a black choker. She carried her little guy on her hip, who was facing away from the camera and wearing a gray wolf costume as he clung to his mom. “Theo’s first Halloween,” she captioned the pic via IG stories. “Red Riding Hood and the wolf.”

Maralee also shared a pic wearing a skeleton-themed maternity photo, complete with a baby set of bones, captioned “last Halloween,” via stories. In another “stories” pic, she wore a similar skeleton top, only this time she held her little Theo, who was also wearing a black skeleton bodysuit. Neither Maralee nor Theo’s face was visible. Maralee also published a photo post, including a visit to a colorful pumpkin patch, a pic of Theo riding in a wagon at the pumpkin patch, and a pic of Maralee holding him on a stack of hay bales in a denim mini dress and thigh high brown boots. She also shared a couple of snaps from a spooky season trip to Disneyland with her little guy. “October with my pumpkin,” she captioned the photo carousel.

Some of Maralee’s 243K followers took to the comments section to fuss over her little man. “So cute!!,” wrote one follower. “I wish we could see his face but I understand if that’s for privacy reasons.” “His look away game is strong,” quipped another, while a third wrote, “Aww he’s gotten so big! The most gorgeous mama and baby boy.”

Tristan’s son with Maralee was born in December 2021 amid controversy over his father’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian, who he was with when Maralee announced her pregnancy and touched off the year’s biggest paternity scandal in November 2021. After initially denying the possibility, the NBA star was forced to admit Theo was his biological child after a court ordered paternity test.

Per PEOPLE, he took to Instagram to address the scandal in January. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

Tristan also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, daughter True, 4, with Khloe, and another son with Khloe, who was born in August after the duo split.