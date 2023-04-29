Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Blue Feather Dress At NYC Chanel Event: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked incredible during her latest public outing. The model flaunted a fitted sleeveless sheer blue dress with a feathered bottom and held a matching clutch purse as she confidently posed for photos at a Chanel event in New York City, NY this week. She also had her dark hair parted in the middle and pulled back and added blue pointy heels that went perfectly with the look.

Kendall’s latest event was for Karl Lagerfeld and held at the luxury vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around. Her look was simple and elegant, accessorizing with just a pair of stud earrings. She also rocked natural-looking makeup.

Before Kendall wowed in blue, she made headlines for enjoying a date night with Bad Bunny, 29. They attended the Tyler, the Creator concert in Los Angeles, CA and seemed to have a great time. Photos of the rumored new couple were taken as they left the El Rey Theatre, where the concert took place, and sat in the pop star’s white Bugatti Chiron sports car.

Kendall and Bad Bunny’s recent date comes two months after they were first romantically linked when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date in Beverly Hills. A source claimed Kendall, who previously dated Devin Booker, thinks the singer is “different” from her previous boyfriends. “She likes him and is having fun,” the insider told PEOPLE. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Kendall was also recently seen supporting her possible new beau at the Coachella Music Festival two weeks ago. She mingled in the crowd as she watched him perform and they were seen getting cozy at some points during the fun event. The outing added to a number of times they have been seen enjoying each other’s company. Some of their previous outings included horseback riding, eating at a sushi restaurant, and night clubbing.