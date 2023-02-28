Kendall Jenner Jumps On The Bed In One-Legged Jumpsuit & Fans Are Confused By The Outfit

Kendall Jenner posted new videos to her Instagram wearing a unique one-legged jumpsuit while jumping around on a bed. The 27-year-old posted the videos to her Instagram announcing that Alaïa is now available on FWRD and the one-piece was super funky, leading fans to question it.

Kendall wore a black Alaïa Asymmetric wool-blend jumpsuit that was skintight and had one three-quarter sleeve while the other was sleeveless. The skintight jumpsuit was made from 71% wool, 19% viscose, 9% polyester, and 1% polyamide. One leg was covered in a tight pant with a wide-leg ruffled hem while her other leg was left completely bare.

Fans immediately rushed to her comments section, confused by the outfit. One user wrote, “Imagine only shaving one leg,” while other comments read, “Prolly the most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while,” and one person even wrote, “I DARE YOU TO WEAR THOSE LEGGINGS SHOPPING! PEOPLE ARE GOING TO LAUGH AT YOU!” While most of the comments questioned her look, her sister, Khloe Kardashian rushed to the comments writing, “I just love you.”

Kendall always manages to make anything look fabulous whether it’s a unique jumpsuit or a sexy swimsuit and she proved that when she posted photos and videos of herself getting prepared for bed while wearing a sexy black lingerie set. Kendall posted the slideshow with the caption, “Gnight,” and in one video, Kendall wore a black underwire balconette bra that revealed some cleavage and put her insanely toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted black panties. In another video, she went completely topless while covering up her chest with just her arm as she gave the camera some sultry faces.