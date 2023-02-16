Kendall Jenner Proves She Didn’t Photoshop Hand In Bikini Photos: ‘Long A** Fingers’

Kendall Jenner was accused of photoshopping a recent post on her Instagram page because her fingers looked super long in several of the photos she shared. However, her bestie, Hailey Bieber, took to her Instagram Story on Feb. 15 to shut down the accusations. Hailey posted a live clip of Kendall holding her hand up in the air to prove that her fingers always look that way. “Been had long a** hands x fingers,” Hailey wrote with the video, along with several alien emojis.

In the background of the clip, Mrs. Bieber can be heard saying, “Look how bizarre her hand looks normally! This is live. Live footage of the hand.” Meanwhile, Kendall is flexing her fingers to show just how long she can make them look in real time. Take that, haters!

In Kendall’s original post from Feb. 11, she poses by the pool and on the beach in two different swimsuits. She can also be seen in two photos wearing a gorgeous red and orange dress on the beach. The picture that had fans talking the most, though, was of the model in a teeny black bikini. In the photo, she’s kneeling down with her back to the camera and her hand reaching toward the ground, with her fingers extending long.

After the photoshop accusations went viral on TikTok, fans flooded to the comments section of Kendall’s post to share their thoughts about her hand. “Is everything ok with your hand?” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Bruh why her hand so long.” Several people also likened Kendall to an alien, with comments calling her E.T. Luckily, she seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, as she laughed along in Hailey’s response video.

Of course, this is not the first time that Kendall or one of her family members has been accused of photoshop. The famous sisters don’t always clap back at the accusations, but in this case, Hailey was able to do the dirty work!